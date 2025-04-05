PBKS vs RR head-to-head in IPL: How many runs has Sanju Samson scored? How Punjab Kings fared against Rajasthan Royals?

Table topper Punjab Kings will welcome a revitalised Rajasthan Royals for a high octane clash at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh later today. Both teams come into this fixture with a win under their belt.

Advertisement

The two teams have played each other 30 times since the inception of the Indian Premier League in 2008 and the home side have a clear advantage.At the new PCA stadium, as this venue is known, the two sides have locked horns only once, in 2024. RR came out on top after they successfully chased 152 with 3 wickets to spare.

Also Read | Can Punjab solidify their top spot or will Rajasthan win? Check AI prediction

Let us take a look at the key stats ahead of Saturday’s blockbuster encounter.

PBKS vs RR: Overall Head to Head in IPL Total Matches Played: 28 - PBKS: 11 wins, RR: 16 wins, Tied: 1

The last time the two teams played was in Guwahati on May 15, 2024. PBKS won by five wickets

PBKS’s record at this venue Total matches played: 5, Won: 1, Lost: 4

Advertisement

Highest score - 183/10 vs Mumbai Indians (April 2024) - MI won by 9 runs

Lowest score - 142 all out vs Gujarat Titans (April 2024) - GT won by 3 wickets

RR’s record at this venue Total Matches played: 1, Won: 1, Lost 0

PBKS vs RR: Most Runs Sanju Samson (RR) - Matches: 19, Runs: 632, Average: 39.50, Strike Rake: 151.19, Highest Score: 119

KL Rahul (PBKS) - Matches: 8, Runs: 490, Average: 81.66, Strike Rake: 138.81, Highest Score: 95*

Shaun Marsh (PBKS) - Matches: 7, Runs: 409, Average: 58.42, Strike Rake: 144.52, Highest Score: 115

Also Read | Focus on Jaiswals form as Royals aim to out-bat Punjab Kings

PBKS vs RR: Most wickets Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) - Innings: 9, Wickets: 17, Economy: 9.64, Average: 19.76, Best Figures: 5/32

Piyush Chawla (PBKS) - Innings: 11, Wickets: 14, Economy: 7.59, Average: 22.42, Best Figures: 3/35

Advertisement