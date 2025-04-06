PBKS vs RR, IPL 2025: Sanju Samson creates history, becomes Rajasthan Royals’ most successful captain

  • Sanju Samson registered his 32nd win as a captain for Rajasthan Royals after defeating Punjab Kings in Mullanpur, Chandigarh

Aachal Maniyar
Published6 Apr 2025, 12:59 PM IST
Rajasthan Royals' captain Sanju Samson celebrates after the dismissal of Punjab Kings' Nehal Wadhera during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium on the outskirts of Chandigarh
Rajasthan Royals’ captain Sanju Samson celebrates after the dismissal of Punjab Kings’ Nehal Wadhera during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium on the outskirts of Chandigarh(AFP)

Rajasthan Royals (RR) thrashed Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 18th match of the Indian Premier League 2025 on Saturday (April 5). In his first match as a captain this season, Sanju Samson scripted history. He surpassed Shane Warne to become the most successful captain for RR.

Rajasthan Royals came to bat first in the game played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh. Yashasvi Jaiswal (67 off 45) and Riyan Parag (43 off 25) powered RR to register a score of 205/4. Sanju Samson too contributed 38 runs off 26 deliveries. On the other hand, PBKS's batting line-up struggled and they managed to score just 155/9 after 20 overs.

It was the 32nd win for the RR team under the captaincy of Sanju Samson and with the win, he surpassed Shane Warne with 31 wins as captain for the franchise. Sanju reached the milestone in 62 matches.

Most wins as Rajasthan Royals' captain

Sanju Samson - 32 wins in 62 matches

Shane Warne - 31 wins in 55 matches

Rahul Dravid - 18 wins in 34 matches

Steven Smith - 15 wins in 27 matches

Ajinkya Rahane - 9 wins in 24 matches

Sanju Samson at the Post-match presentation ceremony

"The way we started in the powerplay, we thought we were running a bit short but the quality of the batters we have got, 205 was a very good score on the board, Sanju Samson said after winning the match.

He lavished praises for Jofra Archer and Sandeep Sharma, "That's a very deadly combo, one guy bowling at 150 kph and one guy at 115 kph. I can trust them a bit more with the pressure overs."

"We focused on the process and the result took care of itself. We took our time to find out what the best combination, lineups, and batting orders are," he added about winning the game.

Sanju Samson's IPL journey so far

Since his IPL debut in 2013, Sanju has played 172 matches so far. He has amassed 4556 runs and has smashed three centuries.

Matches played: 172

Runs: 4556

Highest Score: 119

50s/100s: 26/3

4s/6s: 368/211

RR's upcoming match

Rajasthan Royals have their next match against Gujarat Titans on the 9th of April. After winning two consecutive matches, they will be charged up to win their next game. They are currently at the 7th position on the Points Table with 4 points and an NRR of -0.185.

