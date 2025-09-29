People hit the streets with sweets at mid-night to celebrate India's victory over Pakistan in Asia Cup final — Watch

India defeated Pakistan by 5 wickets to lift the Asia Cup 2025 trophy for the ninth time in the history of Asia Cup. In a nail-biting showdown that kept cricket fans on the edge of their seats, Tilak Varma powered the team by anchoring the innings.
Chasing a modest 147, the Men in Blue overcame an early collapse to seal victory with 3 balls to spare, thanks to a match-winning unbeaten 69 from Tilak Varma. The win marks India's unbeaten run and extends their dominance over rivals Pakistan, having triumphed in all three encounters this edition.
