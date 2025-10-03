PFL: Nurmagomedov vs Hughes 2 headlines blockbuster night; full schedule, live streaming, key fights and insights

The Professional Fighters League (PFL) returns to the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on Friday, October 3, 2025, with one of the most eagerly anticipated rematches of the year. Usman Nurmagomedov, undefeated lightweight champion, defends his title against Ireland’s Paul Hughes in a high-stakes clash that promises intense action and drama.

Advertisement

Live streaming details Fans can stream the full card live on the ESPN App for those with the ESPN Unlimited plan or on DAZN internationally.

Indian viewers should tune in from 9:00 PM IST, while those in the US can catch it beginning 11:30 AM ET. The Dubai local time for the event kickoff is 7:30 PM GST.

Full event timings The prelims begin at 11:30 AM ET (9:00 PM IST), followed by the main card starting at 1:00 PM ET (10:30 PM IST). Main event walkouts and fights are expected between 1:30 and 2:00 PM ET (11:00 to 11:30 PM IST).

Main event: Nurmagomedov vs Hughes 2 This high-stakes rematch pits undefeated lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov against Paul Hughes. Their first fight was a close majority decision win for Nurmagomedov despite a point deduction. Hughes earned this rematch with a quick knockout victory, building anticipation for an even more intense showdown. Current live updates indicate a fiercely competitive fight unfolding with moments of high drama and technical mastery.

Advertisement

Co-Main event: Anderson vs Yagshimuradov Former UFC contender Corey Anderson faces Turkmenistan’s Dovlet Yagshimuradov, who is on a seven-fight winning streak. This light heavyweight bout promises a clash of styles, Anderson’s grinding wrestling versus Yagshimuradov’s knockout power, with the winner claiming the prestigious 205-pound championship belt.

Bantamweight Feature: Magomedov vs. Pettis A matchup featuring Russia’s Magomedov, a powerful striker, against Sergio Pettis, a former Bellator champ known for his technical skill. This fight serves as a key step toward bantamweight title contention.

Also Read | Who is Raja Jackson? Son of UFC legend faces backlash after attack on wrestler

Lightweight Bout: Colgan vs Wilson A stylistic clash between the elite wrestler Colgan and submission specialist Wilson, expected to showcase grappling and finishing skills.

Undercard Highlights Makkasharip Zaynukov secured a unanimous decision win over John Mitchell, and Jarrah Al-Selawe edged Gregory Babene by split decision in a closely contested fight to open the night.

Advertisement

Key Insights This rematch-heavy card exemplifies PFL’s strategy of building fighter rivalries and compelling narratives that engage fans.

All fights tonight impact the overall $20 million tournament standings, emphasizing immediate stakes and rewarding championship potential.