PGA Tour: Sanderson Farms Championship schedule, live streaming, key players, and other details

The PGA Tour Fall Series is back in action with the 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship, teeing off in Mississippi this Thursday, October 2. As the second of seven fall events, this tournament will offer players outside the Top 50 a prime opportunity to earn FedExCup points and boost their standing for the 2026 season.

Sanderson Farms Championship schedule and venue The 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship is scheduled from Thursday, October 2, to Sunday, October 5. Hosted at the Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi, the tournament features a 7,461-yard, par-72 course known for its challenging layout and pristine conditions.

What is the purse for the Sanderson Farms Championship? The event boasts a $6 million purse, with the winner pocketing $1.08 million and 500 FedExCup points, making it an important stop for players aiming to secure their tour status.

Daily Schedule (All Times in ET and IST) Thursday, October 2: 8:00 AM ET (6:30 PM IST)

Friday, October 3: 8:00 AM ET (6:30 PM IST)

Saturday, October 4: 8:00 AM ET (6:30 PM IST)

Sunday, October 5: 8:00 AM ET (6:30 PM IST)

How to watch the Sanderson Farms Championship? Golf fans can catch every swing of the 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship through multiple viewing platforms. The Golf Channel will provide live coverage each day, with additional streaming options available for those without cable including ESPN+ and Fubo.

Broadcast and Streaming schedule

Thursday, October 2 ESPN+: 8:00 AM – 7:00 PM ET (6:30 PM – 5:30 AM IST)

Golf Channel/Fubo: 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM ET (2:30 AM – 5:30 AM IST)

Friday, October 3 ESPN+: 8:00 AM – 7:00 PM ET (6:30 PM – 5:30 AM IST)

Golf Channel/Fubo: 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM ET (2:30 AM – 5:30 AM IST)

Saturday, October 4 ESPN+: 8:00 AM – 7:00 PM ET (6:30 PM – 5:30 AM IST)

Golf Channel/Fubo: 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM ET (2:30 AM – 5:30 AM IST)

Sunday, October 5 ESPN+: 8:00 AM – 6:30 PM ET (6:30 PM – 5:00 AM IST)

Golf Channel/Fubo: 3:30 PM – 6:30 PM ET (2:00 AM – 5:00 AM IST)

Key players to watch The 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship features a 132-player field led by defending champion Kevin Yu, who aims to repeat his 2024 success. Yu faces stiff competition from tour veterans like Mackenzie Hughes, known for his precision, Luke List, a powerful ball-striker, Cameron Champ, a long-hitting fan favorite, and Rasmus Hojgaard, a rising European star.