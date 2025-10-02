Subscribe

PGA Tour: Sanderson Farms Championship schedule, live streaming, key players, and other details

The Sanderson Farms Championship is a critical event in the PGA Tour’s Fall Series, offering players a chance to secure their tour cards and improve their FedExCup standings. Here is everything you need to know about the exciting event.

Aachal Maniyar
Published2 Oct 2025, 08:20 PM IST
Advertisement
Sanderson Farms Championship full schedule and other details
Sanderson Farms Championship full schedule and other details(Getty Images via AFP)

The PGA Tour Fall Series is back in action with the 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship, teeing off in Mississippi this Thursday, October 2. As the second of seven fall events, this tournament will offer players outside the Top 50 a prime opportunity to earn FedExCup points and boost their standing for the 2026 season.

Advertisement

Sanderson Farms Championship schedule and venue

The 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship is scheduled from Thursday, October 2, to Sunday, October 5. Hosted at the Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi, the tournament features a 7,461-yard, par-72 course known for its challenging layout and pristine conditions.

What is the purse for the Sanderson Farms Championship?

The event boasts a $6 million purse, with the winner pocketing $1.08 million and 500 FedExCup points, making it an important stop for players aiming to secure their tour status.

Daily Schedule (All Times in ET and IST)

Thursday, October 2: 8:00 AM ET (6:30 PM IST)

Friday, October 3: 8:00 AM ET (6:30 PM IST)

Saturday, October 4: 8:00 AM ET (6:30 PM IST)

Advertisement

Sunday, October 5: 8:00 AM ET (6:30 PM IST)

How to watch the Sanderson Farms Championship?

Golf fans can catch every swing of the 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship through multiple viewing platforms. The Golf Channel will provide live coverage each day, with additional streaming options available for those without cable including ESPN+ and Fubo.

Broadcast and Streaming schedule

Also Read | What is Tommy Fleetwood’s net worth? check details about golf star's wealth

Thursday, October 2

ESPN+: 8:00 AM – 7:00 PM ET (6:30 PM – 5:30 AM IST)

Golf Channel/Fubo: 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM ET (2:30 AM – 5:30 AM IST)

Friday, October 3

ESPN+: 8:00 AM – 7:00 PM ET (6:30 PM – 5:30 AM IST)

Golf Channel/Fubo: 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM ET (2:30 AM – 5:30 AM IST)

Advertisement

Saturday, October 4

ESPN+: 8:00 AM – 7:00 PM ET (6:30 PM – 5:30 AM IST)

Golf Channel/Fubo: 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM ET (2:30 AM – 5:30 AM IST)

Sunday, October 5

ESPN+: 8:00 AM – 6:30 PM ET (6:30 PM – 5:00 AM IST)

Golf Channel/Fubo: 3:30 PM – 6:30 PM ET (2:00 AM – 5:00 AM IST)

Key players to watch

The 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship features a 132-player field led by defending champion Kevin Yu, who aims to repeat his 2024 success. Yu faces stiff competition from tour veterans like Mackenzie Hughes, known for his precision, Luke List, a powerful ball-striker, Cameron Champ, a long-hitting fan favorite, and Rasmus Hojgaard, a rising European star.

Advertisement
 
 
Sports
Get Latest real-time updates
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Stay ahead of the game! Follow our Asia Cup 2025 for real-time updates on India Asia Cup 2025 matches, the complete Asia Cup schedule 2025, and the latest Asia Cup points table 2025. Don't miss out on who has the Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025 and Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025
Business NewsSportsPGA Tour: Sanderson Farms Championship schedule, live streaming, key players, and other details
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts