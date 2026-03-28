Phil Salt's sensational catches steal show in thrilling RCB vs SRH, IPL 2026 opener | Watch videos

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) got their IPL 2026 campaign off to a flying start against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. While the bowlers did the damage in the first innings, it was England wicket-keeper Phil Salt’s electric fielding that turned the game on its head, producing three stunning catches to send back SRH’s top-order batters.
The Chinnaswamy crowd was treated to a masterclass in athleticism as Salt combined sharp reflexes with brilliant judgment to dismantle SRH’s explosive batting lineup.
In just the third over, New Zealand pacer Jacob Duffy struck twice, and Phil Salt’s safe hands made a difference. Duffy bowled a sharp short ball to Travis Head, who went for a flat pull shot. The ball flew towards deep backward square leg, where Salt positioned himself perfectly and completed a well-judged reverse-cup catch.
Both openers were back in the pavilion inside the power play, sending the home fans into a frenzy.
Phil Salt was at it again in the 13th over when Romario Shepherd induced a big heave from Heinrich Klaasen. The South African batter sent the ball soaring high towards the midwicket boundary. Salt raced to the ropes, took the catch while going down, and nearly tumbled over.
The on-field umpire referred it upstairs amid doubts whether Salt had touched the boundary cushion. After careful review, the third umpire ruled, “I don’t see any movement of the cushions,” confirming the catch as clean. Klaasen walked back disappointed after scoring 31 off 22 balls.
The biggest moment came in the 16th over when Abhinandan Singh delivered a full toss outside off to Ishan Kishan. The left-hander sliced it aerially towards the point boundary, looking certain to reach the ropes. What followed was pure magic.
Phil Salt charged full stretch to his right from point, extended his right hand, and plucked a one-handed screamer inches from the ground. The entire stadium rose to its feet in appreciation of this athletic brilliance. Kishan’s explosive 80 off just 38 balls was cut short by Salt’s heroics.
Phil Salt’s three catches were not just spectacular but also game-changing. By removing Head, Klaasen, and Kishan at crucial junctures, he helped RCB restrict SRH and seize early momentum in the IPL 2026 season.
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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