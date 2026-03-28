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Phil Salt's sensational catches steal show in thrilling RCB vs SRH, IPL 2026 opener | Watch videos

The biggest moment came in the 16th over when Phil Salt charged full stretch to his right from point, extended his right hand, and plucked a one-handed screamer to dismiss Ishan Kishan.

Aachal Maniyar
Updated28 Mar 2026, 09:48 PM IST
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Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Phil Salt celebrates after taking a catch to dismiss Sunrisers Hyderabad's Ishan Kishan
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Phil Salt celebrates after taking a catch to dismiss Sunrisers Hyderabad's Ishan Kishan(REUTERS)
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Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) got their IPL 2026 campaign off to a flying start against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. While the bowlers did the damage in the first innings, it was England wicket-keeper Phil Salt’s electric fielding that turned the game on its head, producing three stunning catches to send back SRH’s top-order batters.

The Chinnaswamy crowd was treated to a masterclass in athleticism as Salt combined sharp reflexes with brilliant judgment to dismantle SRH’s explosive batting lineup.

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Also Read | RCB vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2026: Kishan, Aniket power Hyderabad to 201/9

Early breakthrough as Phil Salt dismissed Travis Head

In just the third over, New Zealand pacer Jacob Duffy struck twice, and Phil Salt’s safe hands made a difference. Duffy bowled a sharp short ball to Travis Head, who went for a flat pull shot. The ball flew towards deep backward square leg, where Salt positioned himself perfectly and completed a well-judged reverse-cup catch.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Travis Head reacts after his dismissal by Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Jacob Duffy during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, Karnataka,

Both openers were back in the pavilion inside the power play, sending the home fans into a frenzy.

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Also Read | Jacob Duffy off to dream start in IPL during RCB vs SRH opener; internet reacts

Controversial but clean catch to dismiss Heinrich Klaasen

Phil Salt was at it again in the 13th over when Romario Shepherd induced a big heave from Heinrich Klaasen. The South African batter sent the ball soaring high towards the midwicket boundary. Salt raced to the ropes, took the catch while going down, and nearly tumbled over.

The on-field umpire referred it upstairs amid doubts whether Salt had touched the boundary cushion. After careful review, the third umpire ruled, “I don’t see any movement of the cushions,” confirming the catch as clean. Klaasen walked back disappointed after scoring 31 off 22 balls.

Spectacular one-handed stunner to remove Ishan Kishan

The biggest moment came in the 16th over when Abhinandan Singh delivered a full toss outside off to Ishan Kishan. The left-hander sliced it aerially towards the point boundary, looking certain to reach the ropes. What followed was pure magic.

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Phil Salt charged full stretch to his right from point, extended his right hand, and plucked a one-handed screamer inches from the ground. The entire stadium rose to its feet in appreciation of this athletic brilliance. Kishan’s explosive 80 off just 38 balls was cut short by Salt’s heroics.

Phil Salt’s fielding masterclass lights up IPL 2026

Phil Salt’s three catches were not just spectacular but also game-changing. By removing Head, Klaasen, and Kishan at crucial junctures, he helped RCB restrict SRH and seize early momentum in the IPL 2026 season.

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About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More

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