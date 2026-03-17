Philadelphia Eagles bolster receiving corps with signing of Marquise Brown on one-year deal

The Philadelphia Eagles have added speed and experience to their wide receiver group by signing veteran Marquise “Hollywood” Brown to a one-year contract. The move comes as the team navigates uncertainty in their passing attack ahead of the upcoming season.

Philadelphia Eagles address depth concerns amid offseason speculation The Philadelphia Eagles' wide receiver room has faced intense scrutiny this offseason, with persistent rumours surrounding a potential trade of star AJ Brown. While no deal has materialized yet, the Eagles have proactively strengthened their options. Brown's arrival provides valuable insurance and competition, bringing a proven deep threat to quarterback Jalen Hurts' arsenal.

The speedy receiver, known for his explosive playmaking, spent the previous two seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs. In his most recent campaign, Marquise Brown appeared in 16 games, hauling in 49 receptions for 587 yards and five touchdowns. Though his production dipped compared to earlier peaks, his ability to stretch the field remains a key asset for an Eagles offense looking to maintain balance.

Hollywood Brown's career journey and proven upside Originally selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the first round (25th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft, Marquise Brown burst onto the scene with promise. His standout year came in 2021, when he recorded 91 catches for 1,008 yards, showcasing his route-running and big-play potential.

The Ravens traded him to the Arizona Cardinals the following offseason, but Brown struggled to replicate that success over two seasons in the desert. His stint with the Chiefs yielded similar modest numbers, yet he contributed in key moments, including during playoff pushes.

Now 28, Marquise Brown joins a Philadelphia squad eager to unlock his talents in a new environment. The Eagles hope his speed complements existing weapons and provides a reliable option if roster changes occur.

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What this means for the Philadelphia Eagles' 2026 outlook This low-risk, one-year addition aligns with the Philadelphia Eagles' strategy of building depth without long-term commitments. Brown’s signing adds versatility to the passing game, potentially easing pressure on other receivers and creating more explosive opportunities downfield.

Fans and analysts will watch closely to see how Marquise Brown integrates during offseason workouts and training camp. If AJ Brown remains in Philadelphia, the duo could form a strong tandem; if not, Hollywood steps into a larger role with immediate impact expected.