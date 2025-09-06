Philadelphia Eagles strengthen defense with Za’Darius Smith signing; place Ben VanSumeren on injured reserve

The Philadelphia Eagles signed veteran defensive end Za’Darius Smith on Friday (September 5), while placing fullback Ben VanSumeren on Injured Reserve due to a knee injury. This roster adjustment comes on the heels of a thrilling Thursday night victory, but the loss of VanSumeren on the opening kickoff prompted the team to act swiftly. Here’s a closer look at what Smith brings to the Eagles and the impact of VanSumeren’s absence.

Za’Darius Smith's form At 32 years old, Za’Darius Smith entered his 11th NFL season with an impressive resume. A three-time Pro Bowl selection, Smith earned accolades with the Green Bay Packers in 2019 and 2020, as well as with the Minnesota Vikings in 2022. His 2020 season with the Packers also saw him named a second-team All-Pro. Last season, Smith started with the Cleveland Browns before being traded to the Detroit Lions, where he recorded nine sacks across the year.

Smith’s impact with the Lions was immediate. From his Week 11 debut, he played at least 30 snaps in seven of eight regular-season games. Standing at 6-foot-4 and weighing 275 pounds, Smith’s physical presence makes him a strong addition to the Eagles’ defensive line.

A veteran with a track record of success Drafted in the fourth round by the Baltimore Ravens out of Kentucky, Smith has amassed 69 career sacks, 173 quarterback hits, 85 tackles for loss, and 10 forced fumbles in 140 regular-season games, starting 96. He has been a key contributor to two No. 1-ranked defenses, showcasing his ability to thrive in various schemes. With three double-digit sack seasons, including a career-high 13.5 in 2019, Smith’s experience and production are undeniable.

Ben VanSumeren’s injury implications To accommodate Smith’s signing, the Eagles placed fullback Ben VanSumeren on Injured Reserve after he suffered a knee injury during the opening kickoff of Thursday’s game. VanSumeren’s absence is a blow to the special teams unit, where he was a key contributor. The fullback’s role is critical in blocking and opening lanes for the Eagles’ dynamic offense. His placement on Injured Reserve means he will miss at least four weeks, forcing the team to adjust in the short term.

