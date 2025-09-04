Philadelphia Eagles vs Dallas Cowboys: Live streaming, full NFL schedule, timing, and more

The Philadelphia Eagles, reigning champions of the Super Bowl, are set to begin their 2025 NFL season with a thrilling Thursday night showdown against their NFC East rivals, the Dallas Cowboys.

This high-stakes season opener at Lincoln Financial Field will mark the sixth consecutive year that the reigning Super Bowl champions host the NFL Kickoff Game. With a 3-2 record for the hosts in the last five kickoff games, the Eagles aim to start their title defense strong against a Cowboys team looking to rebound from a 7-10 season in 2024 that saw them miss the playoffs. This matchup will set the stage for the five-month journey to Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Match details The Eagles-Cowboys rivalry is one of the NFL’s fiercest, and this game carries extra weight as the season opener. Eagles, led by their strong offense and stout defense, will look to assert dominance at home. On the other hand, the Cowboys, eager to prove their 2024 struggles were a fluke, will be geared up to challenge the champs.

Date and time The Eagles and Cowboys will begin the 2025 NFL regular season on Thursday, 4th September, at 8:20 PM ET at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Live streaming details: Where to watch the Philadelphia Eagles vs the Dallas Cowboys game? Fans can catch the Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles game live on NBC.

The game will be available for live streaming on Peacock and NBC’s streaming service, NFL+, and Fubo TV in the United States. Fans can watch the game online on DAZN in India.

Philadelphia Eagles - Full 2025-26 schedule Week 1: Thursday, 4th September, Cowboys at Eagles, 8:20 PM ET

Week 2: Sunday, 14th September, Eagles at Chiefs, 4:25 PM ET

Week 3: Sunday, 21st September, Rams at Eagles, 1:00 PM ET

Week 4: Sunday, 28th September, Eagles at Buccaneers, 1:00 PM ET

Week 5: Sunday, 5th October, Broncos at Eagles, 1:00 PM ET

Week 6: Thursday, 9th October, Eagles at Giants, 8:15 PM ET

Week 7: Sunday, 19th October, Eagles at Vikings, 1:00 PM ET

Week 8: Sunday, 26th October, Giants at Eagles, 1:00 PM ET

Week 9: Bye

Week 10: Monday, 10th November, Eagles at Packers, 8:15 PM ET

Week 11: Sunday, 16th November, Lions at Eagles, 8:20 PM ET

Week 12: Sunday, 23rd November, Eagles at Cowboys, 4:25 PM ET

Week 13: Friday, 28th November, Bears at Eagles, 3:00 PM ET

Week 14: Monday, 8th December, Eagles at Chargers, 8:15 PM ET

Week 15: Sunday, 14th December, Raiders at Eagles, 1:00 PM ET

Week 16: Saturday, 20th December, Eagles at Commanders, TBD

Week 17: Sunday, 28th December, Eagles at Bills, 4:25 PM ET

Week 18: 1st-4th January, Commanders at Eagles, TBD

Dallas Cowboys - Full 2025 Schedule Week 1: Thursday, 4th September, Cowboys at Eagles, 8:20 PM ET

Week 2: Sunday, 14th September, Giants at Cowboys, 1:00 PM ET

Week 3: Sunday, 21st September, Cowboys at Bears, 4:25 PM ET

Week 4: Sunday, 28th September, Packers at Cowboys, 8:20 PM ET

Week 5: Sunday, 5th October, Cowboys at Jets, 1:00 PM ET

Week 6: Sunday, 12th October, Cowboys at Panthers, 1:00 PM ET

Week 7: Sunday, 19th October, Commanders at Cowboys, 4:25 PM ET

Week 8: Sunday, 26th October, Cowboys at Broncos, 4:25 PM ET

Week 9: Monday, 3rd November, Cardinals at Cowboys, 8:15 PM ET

Week 10: Bye

Week 11: Monday, 17th November, Cowboys at Raiders, 8:15 PM ET

Week 12: Sunday, 23rd November, Eagles at Cowboys, 4:25 PM ET

Week 13: Thursday, 27th November, Chiefs at Cowboys, 4:30 PM ET

Week 14: Thursday, 4th December, Cowboys at Lions, 8:15 PM ET

Week 15: Sunday, 14th December, Vikings at Cowboys, 8:20 PM ET

Week 16: Sunday, 21st December, Chargers at Cowboys, 1:00 PM ET

Week 17: Thursday, 25th December, Cowboys at Commanders, 1:00 PM ET