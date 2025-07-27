Philadelphia Phillies' Edmundo Sosa injured in collision with teammate Brandon Marsh

Edmundo Sosa, Philadelphia Phillies third baseman suffered a back contusion during a game on Saturday (July 26) against the New York Yankees after a collision with left fielder Brandon Marsh. The Phillies announced that Sosa would undergo further evaluation to assess the extent of his injury.

What happened during the game? The collision took place in the bottom of the seventh inning when Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit a popup into short left field, prompting Sosa to backpedal from his third base position to make the catch. Simultaneously, Marsh charged in from left field, aiming for the same ball.

The two players collided, with Marsh’s right forearm appearing to strike Sosa’s lower back as he braced for impact. The force of the collision sent Sosa to the ground, visibly in pain and clutching his back.

Sosa remained on the outfield grass for several minutes while the Phillies’ training staff attended to him. After careful examination, he was helped off the field, unable to continue playing. The Phillies later confirmed that Sosa had sustained a back contusion, a bruise caused by the impact, and would require further medical evaluation to determine the severity of the injury.

The play and the call The collision resulted in a controversial moment on the field. Initially, umpires ruled the play as “no catch” because Sosa’s glove fell off his hand when he hit the ground, causing the ball to come loose. However, the Phillies challenged the call, and upon review, the decision was overturned, confirming that Sosa had secured the catch before the collision. This ruling marked an out for the Yankees, but the focus quickly shifted to Sosa’s condition.

Edmundo Sosa's replacement Following the collision, Sosa was unable to continue, and Otto Kemp replaced him in the lineup when Sosa’s turn at bat came up in the top of the eighth inning.

The Phillies have not yet provided a detailed update on Sosa’s status, but a back contusion can vary in severity, potentially affecting his availability for upcoming games.

