Philip Rivers to interview for Buffalo Bills head coaching role in bold NFL move

The Buffalo Bills have made one of the most surprising moves in their ongoing head coach search, bringing in former NFL quarterback Philip Rivers for an in-person interview on Friday. Notably, the 44-year-old will meet with team officials in Florida, marking a dramatic twist in Buffalo’s quest to replace Sean McDermott.

From high school coach to potential NFL leader Philip Rivers currently serves as head coach at St Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope, Alabama, where he has developed a competitive program since retiring from professional football. After stepping away following the 2020 season with the Indianapolis Colts, Rivers returned to the field in December 2025 when starter Daniel Jones suffered a season-ending Achilles injury. He started three games for the Colts, though the team finished 0-3 in those contests and missed the playoffs.

Despite lacking any college or professional coaching experience, Rivers showcased sharp football instincts during his brief comeback, earning praise from across the league, including from Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

A historic jump few have made Philip Rivers’ potential transition would be nearly unprecedented. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, only one individual since 1950 has played in the NFL one season before becoming a head coach, Norm Van Brocklin, who retired after 1960 and coached the Minnesota Vikings to a 3-11 record in their inaugural 1961 season. Rivers would attempt an even rarer leap from high school sidelines to NFL leader.

Buffalo Bills aggressive and diverse coaching search General Manager Brandon Beane has described the process as wide-open, with interviews already completed with:

Joe Brady (current Bills offensive coordinator)

Brian Daboll (former Bills OC and ex-New York Giants head coach)

Lou Anarumo (Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator)

Friday also included former Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel. Upcoming sessions are lined up with Anthony Lynn (ex-Bills assistant), Anthony Weaver (former Dolphins defensive coordinator), and Grant Udinski (Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator).

The firing of McDermott came after nine seasons, driven by consistent regular-season success but repeated playoff disappointments.

Philip Rivers represents the ultimate wildcard, a proven leader with deep offensive knowledge, recent NFL playing experience, and an obvious rapport with the franchise quarterback. Whether he becomes a frontrunner or stays a fascinating longshot, his interview highlight Buffalo Bills' willingness to explore every avenue in rebuilding for sustained contention.