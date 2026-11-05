Pistons vs 76ers: Jaylen Brown, Joel Embiid combine to send Philadelphia at top of NBA Eastern Conference standings

Jaylen Brown and Joel Embiid came to the party as the duo combined for 56 points to lead Philadelphia 76ers' victory over Detroit Pistons in the top-of-the-table NBA Eastern Conference clash on Wednesday. While Brown accumulated 30 points, Embiid contributed with 26 as Philadelphia extended their impressive 8-1 record after a 112-106 victory.

Detroit Pistons are placed second in the table with a 6-2 win-loss record. Brown and Embiid led another balanced offensive performance from Philadelphia, who saw all five starters reach double figures. LeBron James added a double-double with 13 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists while Tyrese Maxey drained three three-pointers on his way to a 19-point haul.

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Philadelphia moved into the lead towards the end of the first quarter and kept their noses in front for the remainder of the game, stretching the lead to 18 points before a late rally from Detroit. Duncan Robinson led the Pistons with 27 points while Cade Cunningham added 26.

Jaylen Brown still adjusting at Philadelphia 76ers Brown, who arrived from the Boston Celtics in the offseason, said he was "still adjusting" to his new team-mates. "I'm still figuring it out," Brown said, before paying tribute to the performance of 41-year-old team-mate James. "LeBron has been great," Brown said. "To see what he's doing at his age makes sense for LeBron James, but for nobody else would it make sense."

Brown came to Philadelphia after averaging 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game in the 2025-26 season for the Celtics. The 30-year-old finished sixth in MVP voting and also made the All-NBA Second Team. For Brown, its taking one step every single day.

"We're just kind of building that chemistry of how we can get this thing to like a well-oiled machine. So, I think we're taking steps forward every single day. I think we still got a long way to go to being a really solid, great team, but we've been able to win some games. You haven't seen our best version yet, so that's a good sign," Brown had said before the game.

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New York Knicks, Celtics victorious Meanwhile, reigning champion New York Knicks scored their biggest win of the season with a 135-105 blowout over the Chicago Bulls at Madison Square Garden. Knicks are placed eighth after that win.

The Knicks, who have made a slow start to the new campaign, improved to 4-4 after a dazzling 33-point performance from Jalen Brunson, who drained five three-pointers while making 10-of-17 from the field.

O.G. Anunoby scored 18 points while Karl-Anthony Towns added 17 for a Knicks team who led by as many as 44 points midway through the third quarter. In Boston, the Milwaukee Bucks threatened to pull off a huge comeback before finally succumbing 109-102 to the Celtics.

Paul George (25) and Derrick White (24) led the scoring for Boston, who appeared to be cruising after leading by 20 early in the third quarter. But a 38-point third quarter from Milwaukee flipped the script and the Bucks edged into a 96-95 lead with five minutes remaining. Boston regained control down the stretch with George and White securing the win.