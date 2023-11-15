Pitch row: ICC issues clarification on Wankhede pitch, says ‘changes to planned pitch rotations are common’
According to the ICC's tournament playing conditions, the relevant ground authority -- in this case the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) - ‘is responsible for the selection and preparation of the pitch’ before any given match'
The first semi-final of the 2023 World Cup between India and New Zealand in Mumbai on Wednesday will be played on a used pitch that has already staged two games during the showpiece tournament.
