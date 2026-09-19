Pitcher Cade Cavalli and Washington Nationals agree to 4-year contract through 2030

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pitcher Cade Cavalli and the Washington Nationals agreed Friday to a four-year contract through the 2030 season, a deal that includes a team option for 2031.

Cavalli and the team agreed in January to a one-year contract guaranteeing $862,500: an $862,500 salary this year and a $4 million team option for 2027 with a $7,500 buyout. He would have been eligible for free agency after the 2029 season

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“We’ve seen firsthand the work he’s put in, the challenges he’s overcome and the way he continues to grow as a pitcher, a person and a leader," president of baseball operations Paul Toboni said in a statement. "Our organization has tremendous belief in Cade, and, more importantly, we’re incredibly proud to have him represent the Washington Nationals for years to come. We’re so excited to watch the next chapter of his career unfold here with us.”

Cavalli, who turned 28 on Aug. 14, is 12-5 with a 3.12 ERA this season and is tied for ninth in the major leagues with 194 strikeouts. He has allowed three earned runs or fewer in 29 of his 31 starts this season, the most in baseball.

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Washington selected him with the 22nd pick in the 2020 amateur draft. He debuted in 2022, then was injured the following spring training and had Tommy John reconstructive elbow surgery that caused him to miss all of ‘23 and most of ’24.

Cavalli made it back to the Nationals by August of last year and this season was their opening day starter.

“Since we drafted Cade in 2020, we’ve been continually impressed with who he is as a baseball player and as a human being," owner Mark Lerner said. "He’s shown that he not only has the talent to excel as a major leaguer, but he also possesses the high character and leadership qualities that make him a beloved member of our clubhouse and in the community.”

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