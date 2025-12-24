Pittsburgh Pirates agree to two-year, $29M contract with All-Star Ryan O'Hearn

The Pittsburgh Pirates are making a bold move this offseason, agreeing to a two-year, $29 million contract with All-Star first baseman Ryan O'Hearn. The deal will mark a significant free-agent splash for a team eager to contend in 2026.

Ryan O'Hearn's breakout 2025 season At 32, O'Hearn delivered the best performance of his eight-year MLB career in 2025. Splitting time between the Baltimore Orioles and San Diego Padres after a midseason trade, he posted a .281 batting average, 17 home runs, 63 RBIs, and a career-high 3.0 WAR. His first All-Star selection highlighted his resurgence as a reliable left-handed hitter with strong on-base skills.

Ryan O'Hearn doesn't rely on massive power but excels at consistent contact and getting on base. He improved against left-handed pitchers, slashing .278/.358/.474 in 109 plate appearances.

Boosting a struggling Pittsburgh Pirates offense Pittsburgh Pirates' offense ranked near the bottom of the majors in 2025, finishing last in home runs, RBIs, and OPS. The Pirates ended the year 71-91, but their young pitching staff, led by reigning NL Cy Young winner Paul Skenes, offers hope.

Ryan O'Hearn's addition provides a steady bat to complement stars like Oneil Cruz and Bryan Reynolds. His versatility at first base, corner outfield, and DH adds lineup flexibility.

Busy offseason for contention This signing follows a three-team trade acquiring All-Star second baseman Brandon Lowe, outfielder Jake Mangum, and pitcher Mason Montgomery. The Pirates also traded for prospect Jhostynxon Garcia (18 Triple-A homers) and signed reliever Gregory Soto.

General manager Ben Cherington has emphasized financial flexibility, and this deal signals serious intent to surround Skenes and emerging arms like Bubba Chandler with better run support.

Career journey to the Pittsburgh Pirates Originally drafted by the Kansas City Royals, Ryan O'Hearn revitalized his career in Baltimore from 2023 onward. Over his MLB tenure, he carries a .252 average with 84 homers and 313 RBIs. The $29 million guarantee, with up to $500,000 annual incentives, rewards his recent production.