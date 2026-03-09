Pittsburgh Steelers acquire Michael Pittman Jr in trade from Indianapolis Colts after Alec Pierce's extension

The Pittsburgh Steelers have traded for Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr in a surprising move. The deal involves a late-round pick swap, with Pittsburgh also signing Pittman to a fresh three-year, $59 million extension. This comes right after the Colts locked up Alec Pierce on a massive four-year, $116 million deal, making Pierce the highest-paid wide receiver in free agency history.

The trade marks the second consecutive offseason where the Steelers have added a wide receiver via trade, showing their commitment to upgrading the passing game under new head coach Mike McCarthy. With Pittman's contract originally having just one year left on his previous $71.5 million extension signed in 2024, the new agreement provides stability for both player and team.