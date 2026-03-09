Subscribe

Pittsburgh Steelers acquire Michael Pittman Jr in trade from Indianapolis Colts after Alec Pierce's extension

Pittsburgh Steelers acquire Michael Pittman Jr: This move comes right after the Indianapolis Colts locked up Alec Pierce on a massive four-year, $116 million deal.

Aachal Maniyar
Published9 Mar 2026, 11:12 PM IST
Michael Pittman Jr trade details
Michael Pittman Jr trade details(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)
AI Quick Read

The Pittsburgh Steelers have traded for Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr in a surprising move. The deal involves a late-round pick swap, with Pittsburgh also signing Pittman to a fresh three-year, $59 million extension. This comes right after the Colts locked up Alec Pierce on a massive four-year, $116 million deal, making Pierce the highest-paid wide receiver in free agency history.

The trade marks the second consecutive offseason where the Steelers have added a wide receiver via trade, showing their commitment to upgrading the passing game under new head coach Mike McCarthy. With Pittman's contract originally having just one year left on his previous $71.5 million extension signed in 2024, the new agreement provides stability for both player and team.

(More to follow)

Pittsburgh Steelers acquire Michael Pittman Jr in trade from Indianapolis Colts after Alec Pierce's extension
