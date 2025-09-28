Pittsburgh Steelers’ Jaylen Warren out for Ireland game against Vikings: Key inactives revealed

Pittsburgh Steelers face a tough blow as running back Jaylen Warren is ruled inactive for their NFL Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings in Dublin, Ireland. The unexpected absence of the team’s lead back, alongside other key players, has left fans questioning how the Steelers will adjust their game plan.
Jaylen Warren, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ star running back, was listed as questionable heading into Sunday’s game due to a right knee injury that he sustained on Thursday’s practice. Despite limited participation in practice throughout the week, optimism surrounded his status.
Warren was expected to suit up against the Vikings. However, according to the Pittsburgh Steelers’ official site, Warren was spotted warming up with a sleeve on his right leg but failed to show enough progress to convince the coaching staff he was ready to play.
The 26-year-old’s absence is a significant setback for Pittsburgh’s offense, which relies on his versatility and explosive playmaking. With a Week 5 bye on the horizon, Warren has a chance to recover fully and return to his role as the lead back for the Pittsburgh Steelers’ next game on October 12 against the Cleveland Browns.
Jaylen Warren is not the only key player missing for the Steelers. The team’s inactive list includes cornerback Joey Porter Jr., outside linebacker Alex Highsmith, guard Andrus Peat, and defensive end Esezi Otomewo. Losing their starting running back, a top corner, and a key edge rusher puts Pittsburgh in a precarious position.
With Jaylen Warren sidelined, the Pittsburgh Steelers will turn to running backs Kenneth Gainwell, Kaleb Johnson, and Trey Sermon to carry the load. This trio will need to step up against a formidable Vikings defense. Gainwell, known for his receiving skills out of the backfield, is likely to see an increased role, while Johnson and Sermon may handle more of the traditional rushing duties.
The Minnesota Vikings, on the other hand, also revealed their inactive players for the Dublin showdown. The list includes quarterbacks Desmond Ridder (emergency QB) and J.J. McCarthy, outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel, center Donovan Jackson, tackle Walter Rouse, and tight end Ben Yusorek. While the Vikings are without some depth players, their core roster remains largely intact, potentially giving them an edge in this contest.
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Stay ahead of the game! Follow our Asia Cup 2025 for real-time updates on India Asia Cup 2025 matches, the complete Asia Cup schedule 2025, and the latest Asia Cup points table 2025. Don't miss out on who has the Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025 and Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025