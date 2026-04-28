Govt waives IP registration fees for sports sector for 3 years

Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday announced a three-year fee waiver on all intellectual property (IP) registrations related to sports, in a move aimed at boosting innovation and manufacturing in the sector.
The announcement was made at the World Intellectual Property Day celebrations in New Delhi, themed ‘IP and Sports: Ready, Set, Innovate!’
Under the special drive, registrations linked to trademarks, copyrights, patents, designs, traditional knowledge, and geographical indications (GI) in sports will be exempt from fees with immediate effect. Goyal also directed that a notification be issued immediately.
The minister said the government would additionally provide facilitation support under existing schemes to help innovators, students, artisans, and other stakeholders file and secure IP rights.
Calling for stronger domestic manufacturing in sports goods, Goyal said India should develop sports manufacturing clusters in regions such as Jammu & Kashmir and Meerut. He said these hubs could emerge as key centres for bats, balls, hockey equipment, training aids, and gym equipment.
Highlighting Jammu & Kashmir’s potential, he referred to the GI-tagged Kashmir willow cricket bat as a symbol of India’s craftsmanship and IP strength, and urged for more efforts to expand its production and global reach.
The minister also felicitated the Jammu and Kashmir cricket team for its landmark Ranji Trophy performance, including a victory over the eight-time champions Karnataka. He said the achievement reflected the region’s growing sporting potential and would inspire youth.
Referring to India’s wider economic opportunities, Goyal cited the recently signed India–New Zealand Free Trade Agreement and said expanding trade agreements were opening new markets for Indian innovators. He reiterated the government’s mantra of ‘innovate, patent, produce and prosper’.
In another announcement, Goyal launched the ‘Viksit Bharat Digital Matrix 2026 – Design Hackathon’, organised by the department for promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT) in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi.
The six-month hackathon, focused on smart wearables, aims to encourage next-generation solutions for everyday living, performance, and wellness, while promoting patentable and design-led innovations.
Goyal also referred to India’s sporting ambitions, including cricket’s inclusion in the Olympics and India’s bid to host the 2036 Summer Olympics.
He urged greater use of corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds for sports infrastructure such as open gyms and facilities in remote areas, and cautioned sportspersons and influencers against misleading endorsements, especially in nutrition and supplements.
Harsh Kumar is a policy reporter at Mint (HT Media Group), where he covers the Ministry of Commerce and Industry along with key departments of the Ministry of Finance, including the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) and the Department of Financial Services (DFS). With over five years of experience in business and economic journalism, he has developed strong expertise in tracking policy developments and their wider economic impact.<br><br>He has previously worked with Business Standard, Moneycontrol, and Outlook Money, where he reported extensively on banking, financial services, and the broader economy. Over the years, he has built a reputation for delivering accurate, insightful, and impactful stories, supported by a keen eye for detail and a consistent track record of breaking exclusive news.<br><br>An alumnus of Jamia Millia Islamia, Harsh closely follows regulatory changes and key economic trends shaping India’s financial and industrial landscape. His reporting aims to simplify complex policy issues for a wider audience while maintaining depth and credibility.<br><br>Outside of work, he enjoys tracking policy developments, finding scoops, and travelling, reflecting his curiosity about how economic decisions shape everyday life.
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