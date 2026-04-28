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Govt waives IP registration fees for sports sector for 3 years

The government has waived all intellectual property registration fees for the sports sector for three years to spur domestic manufacturing. Commerce minister Piyush Goyal also launched a national design hackathon to accelerate the development of patentable sports technology.

Harsh Kumar
Published28 Apr 2026, 09:53 PM IST
New Delhi, Apr 28 (ANI): Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal addresses during World Intellectual Property Day celebrations, at Vanijya Bhawan, in New Delhi. (ANI)
New Delhi, Apr 28 (ANI): Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal addresses during World Intellectual Property Day celebrations, at Vanijya Bhawan, in New Delhi. (ANI)
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Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday announced a three-year fee waiver on all intellectual property (IP) registrations related to sports, in a move aimed at boosting innovation and manufacturing in the sector.

The announcement was made at the World Intellectual Property Day celebrations in New Delhi, themed ‘IP and Sports: Ready, Set, Innovate!’

Under the special drive, registrations linked to trademarks, copyrights, patents, designs, traditional knowledge, and geographical indications (GI) in sports will be exempt from fees with immediate effect. Goyal also directed that a notification be issued immediately.

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The minister said the government would additionally provide facilitation support under existing schemes to help innovators, students, artisans, and other stakeholders file and secure IP rights.

Push for sports manufacturing hubs

Calling for stronger domestic manufacturing in sports goods, Goyal said India should develop sports manufacturing clusters in regions such as Jammu & Kashmir and Meerut. He said these hubs could emerge as key centres for bats, balls, hockey equipment, training aids, and gym equipment.

Highlighting Jammu & Kashmir’s potential, he referred to the GI-tagged Kashmir willow cricket bat as a symbol of India’s craftsmanship and IP strength, and urged for more efforts to expand its production and global reach.

The minister also felicitated the Jammu and Kashmir cricket team for its landmark Ranji Trophy performance, including a victory over the eight-time champions Karnataka. He said the achievement reflected the region’s growing sporting potential and would inspire youth.

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Referring to India’s wider economic opportunities, Goyal cited the recently signed India–New Zealand Free Trade Agreement and said expanding trade agreements were opening new markets for Indian innovators. He reiterated the government’s mantra of ‘innovate, patent, produce and prosper’.

Also Read | Cricket spends dwarf emerging sports: Report

In another announcement, Goyal launched the ‘Viksit Bharat Digital Matrix 2026 – Design Hackathon’, organised by the department for promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT) in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi.

The six-month hackathon, focused on smart wearables, aims to encourage next-generation solutions for everyday living, performance, and wellness, while promoting patentable and design-led innovations.

Goyal also referred to India’s sporting ambitions, including cricket’s inclusion in the Olympics and India’s bid to host the 2036 Summer Olympics.

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He urged greater use of corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds for sports infrastructure such as open gyms and facilities in remote areas, and cautioned sportspersons and influencers against misleading endorsements, especially in nutrition and supplements.

Also Read | Springboard 2026 | How sands have shifted in India’s sports landscape

About the Author

Harsh Kumar

Harsh Kumar is a policy reporter at Mint (HT Media Group), where he covers the Ministry of Commerce and Industry along with key departments of the Min...Read More

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