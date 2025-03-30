IPL 2025, DC vs SRH: I Am Home says KL Rahul as Delhi Capitals gear up for his debut | Watch Video

KL Rahul is all set to make his debut for Delhi Capitals in their upcoming match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 30, Sunday. The game will be played at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. KL who missed DC's opening game due to the birth of his child, has rejoined the squad and is given a unique welcome.

KL Rahul has been part of Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings), and Lucknow Super Giants. After not being retained by his previous team LSG, the star batter was selected by the Delhi franchise for ₹14 crore in the 2025 mega auction.

Advertisement

In a heartfelt gesture to welcome KL to the squad, Delhi Capitals shared a video on social media. "You're loved. You're ours. You're home. Welcome to Dilli, KLR", the caption read. In the video, Rahul said, "I am home," referring to his comeback in the team.

Advertisement

KL Rahul and IPL Since his IPL debut in 2013, KL Rahul has amassed 4683 runs in the 132 matches that he played. He has registered a highest score of 132* and has hit four centuries and 37 fifties. He has smashed 400 boundaries and 187 sixes, so far. In the previous season, KL had an average of 37.14 runs.

KL Rahul in the 2024 season Matches played: 14

Runs scored: 520

Highest runs: 82

100s/50s: 0/4

4s/6s: 45/19

In DC's upcoming game against SRH, all eyes will be on KL Rahul, and his performance will be under the radar.

Full Squads: Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami, Simarjeet Singh, Adam Zampa, Sachin Baby, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Wiaan Mulder, Kamindu Mendis, Rahul Chahar, Atharva Taide, Eshan Malinga

Advertisement