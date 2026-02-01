Player feels 'sadness' after denied Augusta round with grandsons: report

Gary Player, the nine-time major winner from South Africa, says he feels sadness that Augusta National has refused his request to play a four-ball round with three of his grandsons.

The 90-year-old Player told Golf Monthly in a report on Thursday that he was not allowed the special round over the famed Masters course where he captured three of his major triumphs.

"I've been an 'ambassador' for Augusta for all these years, yet they won't let me have one round of golf in my life with my three grandsons," said Player, who won the green jacket in 1961, 1974 and 1978.

Player was the first golfer from outside the United States to win the Masters.

"My grandsons are dying to know about their grandfather's episodes on that golf course," said Player, who has been an honorary starter at the Masters since 2012.

"All the golf courses that have hosted the Open, the US Open and the PGA would oblige, but they won't do it at Augusta.

"It's just this current management there, but these are the times we live in and I accept it, but I accept it with sadness."

Player made a record 52 Masters starts from 1957 and 2009 but is not a member at Augusta National and only club members can invite guests for a round at the famed layout under the Georgia pines.

Player, who has 22 grandchildren in all, told the magazine he treasures his time at Augusta National.

"When I go there I feel I'm walking onto a golf course in Heaven," Player said. "I tread very carefully and I love Augusta so much but I don't like all the rules."

Palmer said he, 18-time major winner Jack Nicklaus and the late Arnold Palmer, a seven-time major champion, had a key role in building the reputation of the Masters.

"We made Augusta thanks to the coverage and publicity we generated around the Masters, whether the club likes to admit it or not," Player told Golf Monthly. "They won't admit it, but we made Augusta."

Player said he hopes people have respect for his position just as he does for those of others, even when they disagree with his stance.

"One of the things I've learned at the age of 90 is that just as I hope people can have respect for my opinions," Player said.

"I also respect the opinions of others. We've got to have respect for other people's opinions."