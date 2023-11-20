Heartbroken and disappointed, yet the spirit to bounce back never fades away. Same was the spirit of Indian pacer Mohammed Shami after Indian Team was beaten by Australia in the ICC Men's World Cup 2023 final at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on 19 November.

Shami also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for especially coming to the dressing room and consoling the players. ALSO READ: ICC World Cup 2023: ‘We tried everything, but it wasn’t supposed to be’, says Rohit Sharma after WC loss He took to X and wrote, "Unfortunately, yesterday was not our day. I would like to thank all Indians for supporting our team and me throughout the tournament. Thankful to PM Narendra Modi for especially coming to the dressing room and raising our spirits. We will bounce back."

Speaking after the World Cup loss, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma said, “We were not good enough today. I’m really proud of the team, how we played from game one. It just wasn’t our day. We tried everything, but it wasn’t supposed to be. When Virat and KL were batting we were looking at 270-280, but we kept losing wickets after that. We needed to stitch a big partnership, which is exactly what Australia did."

"When you have 240 on the bad you have to take early wickets. We got three and we thought another wicket then would open up the game. Credit to Travis Head and Marnus, they took it away from us. I thought the wicket got slightly better to bat on under the lights. I don’t want to use that as an excuse - we didn’t bat well enough," he added.

ALSO READ: ICC World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli awarded man of the tournament for 765 runs, 3 hundreds

India Vs Australia Final:

Batting second, Pat Cummins-led Australia defeated India by 6 wickets, with 42 balls remaining, and lifted the world cup for sixth time.

Earlier, India gave a target of 241 runs for Australia to chase. Apart from KL Rahul (68), Virat Kohli (54) and Rohit Sharma (47), no other Indian player could cross 20 runs. And India managed to put just 240 runs on the scoreboard.

For Australia, Mitchell Starc took three wickets, while Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins picked up two wickets each. Adam Zampa and Glenn Maxwell also clinched one wicket each.

Chasing the target of 241 runs, Australia lost three early wickets, but Travis Head's 137 runs in 120 balls led Australia lift their sixth World Cup.

For India Jasprit Bumrah took two wickets, while Mohammed Shami and Travis Head picked one wicket each.

SKIPPER More Information

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.