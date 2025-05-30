PM Modi interacts with 14-year-old IPL sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi at Patna airport

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a heartwarming encounter at Patna airport, where he met 14-year-old cricket prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi and his family. The youngster has taken the cricketing world by storm with his exceptional performances in the ongoing 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

The Prime Minister later took to social media platform X to share photographs from the meeting and praise the teenager’s talent. "At Patna airport, met the young cricketing sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi and his family. His cricketing skills are being admired all over the nation! My best wishes to him for his future endeavours," PM Modi posted.

Suryavanshi, who turned out for Rajasthan Royals (RR) this season, has been one of the standout performers of the tournament. In just seven appearances, he has amassed 252 runs, with his explosive century against Gujarat Titans (GT) in Jaipur drawing widespread acclaim.



Displaying a maturity well beyond his years, the youngster smashed 101 off just 38 deliveries, becoming the youngest ever centurion in men’s T20 cricket. His hundred, reached in a mere 35 balls, now ranks as the second-fastest century in IPL history—an extraordinary feat for someone aged just 14.

The biggest night of Suryavanshi's career so far witnessed him break several other records: -This is also the seventh-fastest century in T20 cricket, with the fastest one belonging to Sahil Chauhan of Estonia against Cyprus in 2024, coming in just 27 balls.

-Suryavanshi also reached his fifty in just 17 balls, the fifth-fastest in league history, making him the youngest ever to score an IPL fifty.



-94 of Suryavanshi's runs came through boundaries, with seven fours and 11 sixes included. 93% boundary percentage is the highest in any century in IPL's history.

-Also, Vaibhav tied with former Indian batter Murali Vijay for most sixes by an Indian in an IPL innings, 11 each, with most sixes overall being hit by Gayle during his iconic 175 against Pune Warriors India, which included 17 maximums.

-Also, the 166-run stand between Vaibhav and Yashasvi Jaiswal is the highest partnership for any wicket for Rajasthan Royals, surpassing 155 by Jos Buttler & Devdutt Padikkal against DC at the Wankhede in 2022.