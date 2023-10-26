PM Modi to inaugurate National Games Goa 2023 today; From schedule, venue to streaming here's all you need to know
37th National Games to be inaugurated by PM Modi in Goa on October 26
The 37th National Games will be officially inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 26 at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru stadium in Fatorda, South Goa. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur, Goa Sports Minister Govind Gaude and Minister of State for Tourism Shripad Naik will be in attendance, reported daijiworld.