Business News/ Sports / PM Modi to inaugurate National Games Goa 2023 today; From schedule, venue to streaming here's all you need to know
PM Modi to inaugurate National Games Goa 2023 today; From schedule, venue to streaming here's all you need to know

 Edited By Fareha Naaz

37th National Games to be inaugurated by PM Modi in Goa on October 26

Maharashtra Deputy CM and State Olympic Association Chairman Ajit Pawar met the Maharashtra contingent of 1100 persons on October 25 for 37th National Games in Goa. (ANI)Premium
The 37th National Games will be officially inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 26 at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru stadium in Fatorda, South Goa. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur, Goa Sports Minister Govind Gaude and Minister of State for Tourism Shripad Naik will be in attendance, reported daijiworld.

The 37th National Games, a first-time occurrence in Goa, will feature athletes from 28 states participating in over 43 different sports disciplines. These games will bring together over 10,000 athletes from across the country with 49 per cent of them being women.

Schedule

The 37th National Games of India will place in Goa with the event scheduled from October 26 to November 9.

Venue

The event will be held in five Goan cities of Mapusa, Margao, Panjim, Ponda and Vasco across 28 venues. This is the first time the National Games are taking place in Goa. Golf and cycling events will be conducted in New Delhi.

Sports

The 37th National Games of India will feature several sports disciplines making their medal debut including beach football, roll ball, golf, sepak takraw, sqay martial arts, kalliya rapattu and pencak silat. Various sports like Kho, yogasana and mallakhamb will mark their debut in the National Games.

Taekwondo and yachting games will mark a return this year after being excluded from the previous edition. The event has also included demonstration sports like lagori and gatka. The games will include a wide range of sports such as gymnastics, rowing, hockey, boxing, shooting, water polo, lawn tennis, snooker, handball, judo, table tennis and many more.

Tickets

There is no requirement for tickets to attend the various events. Visitors can access the venues with any government-issued and verified ID.

Motto

The motto for the 37th National Games of India is "Get Set Goa," which is similar to the catchphrase used in the first National Games of India in 1924 which was "Get Set Play."

Where to stream?

The 37th National Games can be LIVE streamed on the Prasar Bharati YouTube channel. It will be broadcasted on the DD Sports TV channel on all days, reported First Post

Updated: 26 Oct 2023, 07:52 AM IST
