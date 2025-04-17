Points Table, IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals climb ladder, Rajasthan Royals remain in same position

Delhi Capitals (DC) came back to the winning ways as they beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) by winning the Super Over in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match on Thursday (April 17). After the match, the Axar Patel-led team earned two more points and became the first team to get 10 points this season, whereas Sanju Samson's RR remained in the same position in the points table.

Here is what the IPL Points Table looks like after the DC vs RR clash.

Rank Teams Matches Played Won Lost NR Tied NRR Points 1 Delhi Capitals 6 5 1 - - +0.744 10 2 Gujarat Titans 6 4 2 - - +1.081 8 3 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 6 4 2 - - +0.672 8 4 Punjab Kings 6 4 2 - - +0.172 8 5 Lucknow Super Giants 7 4 3 - - +0.086 8 6 Kolkata Knight Riders 7 3 4 - - +0.547 6 7 Mumbai Indians 6 2 4 - - +0.104 4 8 Rajasthan Royals 7 2 5 - - -0.714 4 9 Sunrisers Hyderabad 6 2 4 - - -1.245 4 10 Chennai Super Kings 7 2 5 - - -1.276 4

Rajasthan Royals remained in the eighth position on the points table with four wins in seven matches. Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, jumped to the top of the table with 10 points. Gujarat Titans are placed in the second position. They are followed by Royal Challengers Bengaluru with 8 points and an NRR of +0.672. Punjab Kings are next in the line with eight points each. While Kolkata Knight Riders are in the sixth position with 6 points, Mumbai Indians rank seventh. Rajasthan Royals remained in the eighth position with just two wins from seven matches and an NRR of -0.714. Sunrisers Hyderabad are ninth on the points table. Chennai Super Kings are at the bottom of the table with 4 points and an NRR of -1.276.

Race for Orange Cap Regarding the rankings of players in the race to win the Orange Cap, LSG's Nicholas Pooran tops the list with 357 runs. GT's Sai Sudharsan is at the second rank--just 28 runs behind Pooran. He is followed by LSG's Mitchell Marsh with 295 runs. PBKS opener Shreyas Iyer ranks fourth with 250 runs in five matches. RCB's Virat Kohli ranks fifth after the game against RR.

Nicholas Pooran (LSG) - 357 runs in 7 matches

Sai Sudharsan (GT) - 329 runs in 6 matches

Mitchell Marsh (LSG) - 295 runs in 6 matches

Shreyas Iyer (PBKS) - 250 runs in 6 matches

Virat Kohli (RCB) - 248 in 6 matches

Race for Purple Cap In the race to win Purple Cap, CSK's Noor Ahmad continues his dominance with 12 wickets in the first seven games. His teammate Khaleel Ahmed is next along with LSG's Shardul Thakur and DC's Kuldeep Yadav with 11 scalps, He is followed by MI's Hardik Pandya with 10 wickets. GT's Mohammed Siraj and his teammate Sai Kishore have also taken 10 wickets each. On the other hand, GT's Prasidh Krishna and DC's Mitchell Starc have also taken 10 wickets with Harshit Rana and Varun Chakaravarthy of KKR.

Noor Ahmad (CSK) - Wickets: 12, Economy: 7.12, Matches: 7

Khaleel Ahmed (CSK) - Wickets: 11, Economy: 9.00, Matches: 7

Kuldeep Yadav (DC) - Wickets: 11, Economy: 6.04, Matches: 6

Shardul Thakur (LSG) - Wickets: 11, Economy: 10.96, Matches: 7

Hardik Pandya (MI) - Wickets: 10, Economy: 8.81, Matches: 5

Harshit Rana (KKR) - Wickets: 10, Economy: 8.82, Matches: 7

Mohammed Siraj (GT) - Wickets: 10, Economy: 8.50, Matches: 6

Mitchell Starc (DC) - Wickets: 10, Economy: 10.06, Matches: 6

Sai Kishore (GT) - Wickets: 10, Economy: 8.47, Matches: 6

Prasidh Krishna (GT) - Wickets: 10, Economy: 6.95, Matches: 6