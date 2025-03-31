Points Table, IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals climb ladder, Mumbai Indians slip to bottom

Delhi Capitals (DC) registered their second consecutive win of the IPL 2025 season, after defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a one sided match played on Sunday (March 30). After the match, the Axar Patel-led team climbed up to the second place. Whereas Pat Cummins' SRH dropped to the eighth position after two back-to-back losses. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) lead the table with strong performances in their first two games. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians (MI) have slipped to the bottom of the table after Rajasthan Royals'(RR) win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Barsapara, Guwahati. Here’s how the standings look after the RR vs CSK clash.

IPL Points Table

Rank Teams Matches Played Won Lost NR Tied NRR Points 1 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 2 2 0 - - +2.266 4 2 Delhi Capitals 2 2 0 - - +1.320 4 3 Lucknow Super Giants 2 1 1 - - +0.963 2 4 Gujarat Titans 2 1 1 - - +0.625 2 5 Punjab Kings 1 1 0 - - +0.550 2 6 Kolkata Knight Riders 2 1 1 - - -0.308 2 7 Chennai Super Kings 3 1 2 - - -0.771 2 8 Sunrisers Hyderabad 3 1 2 - - -0.871 2 9 Rajasthan Royals 3 1 2 - - -1.112 2 10 Mumbai Indians 2 0 2 - - -1.163 0

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are sitting at the top of the IPL 2025 points table with two wins and a strong NRR of +2.266. They are followed by DC with four points. Lucknow Super Giants, Gujarat Titans, Punjab Kings, and Kolkata Knight Riders are next in the standings with two points each. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians still remain winless. Sunrisers Hyderabad sit at the eighth position with a negative NRR of -0.871.

Race for Orange Cap Regarding the players' rankings in the race to win the Orange Cap, LSG's Nicholas Pooran tops the list with 145 runs. Sai Sudharsan holds the second position after GT's second match. He is followed by SRH's Travis Head who climbed the ladder after Sunday's game against DC. The next in the rankings is LSG's Mitchell Marsh.

Nicholas Pooran (LSG) - 145 runs in 2 matches

Sai Sudharsan (GT) - 137 runs in 2 matches

Travis Head (SRH) - 136 runs in 3 matches

Mitchell Marsh (LSG) - 124 runs in 2 matches

Aniket Verma (SRH) - 117 runs in 3 matches

Race for Purple Cap In the race to win Purple Cap, CSK's Noor Ahmad continues his dominance with 9 wickets in the first three games. He is followed by Mitchell Starc who was named as the Player of the Match in DC's previous game. CSK's Khaleel Ahmed and Lucknow Super Gianhs' Shardul Thakur are next in the list with six wickets each. DC's Kuldeep Yadav and RCB's Josh Hazlewood have scalped 5 wickets each.

Noor Ahmad (CSK) - Wickets: 9, Economy: 6.83, Matches: 3

Mitchell Starc (DC) - Wickets: 8, Economy: 10.04, Matches: 2

Khaleel Ahmed (CSK) - Wickets: 6, Economy: 7.91

Shardul Thakur (LSG) - Wickets: 6, Economy: 8.83, Matches: 2

Kuldeep Yadav (DC) - Wickets: 5, Economy: 5.25, Matches: 2