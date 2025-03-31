Points Table, IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals climb ladder, Mumbai Indians slip to bottom

  • IPL 2025: Here is everything you need to know about the current standings of the IPL Points Table, rankings of players in the race for the Orange Cap and Purple Cap

Aachal Maniyar
Published31 Mar 2025, 07:02 AM IST
Cricket - Indian Premier League - IPL - Rajasthan Royals v Chennai Super Kings - ACA Stadium, Guwahati, India - March 30, 2025 Rajasthan Royals players celebrate after the match REUTERS/Stringer
Cricket - Indian Premier League - IPL - Rajasthan Royals v Chennai Super Kings - ACA Stadium, Guwahati, India - March 30, 2025 Rajasthan Royals players celebrate after the match REUTERS/Stringer(REUTERS)

Delhi Capitals (DC) registered their second consecutive win of the IPL 2025 season, after defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a one sided match played on Sunday (March 30). After the match, the Axar Patel-led team climbed up to the second place. Whereas Pat Cummins' SRH dropped to the eighth position after two back-to-back losses. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) lead the table with strong performances in their first two games. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians (MI) have slipped to the bottom of the table after Rajasthan Royals'(RR) win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Barsapara, Guwahati. Here’s how the standings look after the RR vs CSK clash.

IPL Points Table

RankTeamsMatches PlayedWonLostNRTiedNRRPoints
1Royal Challengers Bengaluru220--+2.2664
2Delhi Capitals220--+1.3204
3Lucknow Super Giants211--+0.9632
4Gujarat Titans211--+0.6252
5Punjab Kings110--+0.5502
6Kolkata Knight Riders211---0.3082
7Chennai Super Kings312---0.7712
8Sunrisers Hyderabad312---0.8712
9Rajasthan Royals312---1.1122
10Mumbai Indians202---1.1630

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are sitting at the top of the IPL 2025 points table with two wins and a strong NRR of +2.266. They are followed by DC with four points. Lucknow Super Giants, Gujarat Titans, Punjab Kings, and Kolkata Knight Riders are next in the standings with two points each. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians still remain winless. Sunrisers Hyderabad sit at the eighth position with a negative NRR of -0.871.

Race for Orange Cap

Regarding the players' rankings in the race to win the Orange Cap, LSG's Nicholas Pooran tops the list with 145 runs. Sai Sudharsan holds the second position after GT's second match. He is followed by SRH's Travis Head who climbed the ladder after Sunday's game against DC. The next in the rankings is LSG's Mitchell Marsh.

Nicholas Pooran (LSG) - 145 runs in 2 matches

Sai Sudharsan (GT) - 137 runs in 2 matches

Travis Head (SRH) - 136 runs in 3 matches

Mitchell Marsh (LSG) - 124 runs in 2 matches

Aniket Verma (SRH) - 117 runs in 3 matches

Also Read | Who won yesterday’s IPL matches in Guwahati and Visakhapatnam?

Race for Purple Cap

In the race to win Purple Cap, CSK's Noor Ahmad continues his dominance with 9 wickets in the first three games. He is followed by Mitchell Starc who was named as the Player of the Match in DC's previous game. CSK's Khaleel Ahmed and Lucknow Super Gianhs' Shardul Thakur are next in the list with six wickets each. DC's Kuldeep Yadav and RCB's Josh Hazlewood have scalped 5 wickets each.

Noor Ahmad (CSK) - Wickets: 9, Economy: 6.83, Matches: 3

Mitchell Starc (DC) - Wickets: 8, Economy: 10.04, Matches: 2

Khaleel Ahmed (CSK) - Wickets: 6, Economy: 7.91

Shardul Thakur (LSG) - Wickets: 6, Economy: 8.83, Matches: 2

Kuldeep Yadav (DC) - Wickets: 5, Economy: 5.25, Matches: 2

Josh Hazlewood (RCB) - Wickets: 5, Economy: 5.37, Matches: 2

First Published:31 Mar 2025, 07:02 AM IST
