Points Table, IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals on top, Punjab Kings slip to fourth rank

Delhi Capitals (DC) won their third consecutive game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 as they beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Saturday (April 5) in the first game of the day. In the next match, Rajasthan Royals clinched their second win of the season after defeating Punjab Kings in a one-sided match. After the matches, Delhi Capitals maintain a lead on the Points Table, whereas Punjab Kings have slipped to the fourth position. While RR are in the 7th position, CSK are in the bottom on the ninth rank.

Here’s how the standings look after the CSK vs DC and PBKS vs RR clashes.

IPL 2025 Points Table

Rank Teams Matches Played Won Lost NR Tied NRR Points 1 Delhi Capitals 3 3 0 - - +1.257 6 2 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 3 2 1 - - +1.149 4 3 Gujarat Titans 3 2 1 - - +0.807 4 4 Punjab Kings 3 2 1 - - +0.074 4 5 Kolkata Knight Riders 4 2 2 - - +0.070 4 6 Lucknow Super Giants 4 2 2 - - +0.048 4 7 Rajasthan Royals 4 2 2 - - -0.185 4 8 Mumbai Indians 4 1 3 - - +0.108 2 9 Chennai Super Kings 4 1 3 - - -0.891 2 10 Sunrisers Hyderabad 4 1 3 - - -1.612 2

Delhi Capitals are dominating the Points table with a strong NRR of +1.257 and six points. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans have jumped to the second and third rank, respectively, after PBKS dropped to the fourth. Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad are the bottom three teams on the Points table with just 2 points each.

Race for Orange Cap Regarding the rankings of players in the race to win the Orange Cap, LSG's Nicholas Pooran tops the list with 201 runs. Sai Sudharsan jumped to the second position with 186 runs in three matches. LSG's Mitchell Marsh ranks third in the list. He is followed by MI's Suryakumar Yadav and GT's Jos Buttler.

Nicholas Pooran (LSG) - 201 runs in 4 matches

Sai Sudharsan (GT) - 186 runs in 3 matches

Mitchell Marsh (LSG) - 184 runs in 4 matches

Suryakumar Yadav (Mumbai Indians) - 171 in 4 matches

Jos Buttler (Gujarat Titans) - 166 runs in 3 matches

Race for Purple Cap In the race to win Purple Cap, CSK's Noor Ahmad continues his dominance with 10 wickets in the first four games. He is followed by Delhi Capitals' Mitchell Starc with 9 wickets in three matches. After his 5 wicket haul in the previous match against LSG, Hardik Pandya have jumped to the third position.

Khaleel Ahmed and Shardul Thakur are next in line with eight and seven wickets, respectively.

Noor Ahmad (CSK) - Wickets: 10, Economy: 7.86, Matches: 4

Mitchell Starc (DC) - Wickets: 9, Economy: 8.91, Matches: 3

Hardik Pandya (DC) - Wickets: 8, Economy: 7.50, Matches: 3

Khaleel Ahmed (CSK) - Wickets: 8, Economy: 7.91, Matches: 4