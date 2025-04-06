Points Table, IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals on top, Punjab Kings slip to fourth rank

  • Here is everything you need to know about current standings of the IPL Points Table, rankings of players in the race for the Orange Cap and Purple Cap after CSK vs DC and PBKS vs RR matches

Aachal Maniyar
Published6 Apr 2025, 06:51 AM IST
Advertisement
Delhi Capitals’ Mitchell Starc celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Chennai Super Kings’ Ruturaj Gaikwad during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 T20 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai(PTI)

Delhi Capitals (DC) won their third consecutive game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 as they beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Saturday (April 5) in the first game of the day. In the next match, Rajasthan Royals clinched their second win of the season after defeating Punjab Kings in a one-sided match. After the matches, Delhi Capitals maintain a lead on the Points Table, whereas Punjab Kings have slipped to the fourth position. While RR are in the 7th position, CSK are in the bottom on the ninth rank.

Advertisement

Here’s how the standings look after the CSK vs DC and PBKS vs RR clashes.

IPL 2025 Points Table

RankTeamsMatches PlayedWonLostNRTiedNRRPoints
1Delhi Capitals330--+1.2576
2Royal Challengers Bengaluru321--+1.1494
3Gujarat Titans321--+0.8074
4Punjab Kings321--+0.0744
5Kolkata Knight Riders422--+0.0704
6Lucknow Super Giants422--+0.0484
7Rajasthan Royals422---0.1854
8Mumbai Indians413--+0.1082
9Chennai Super Kings413---0.8912
10Sunrisers Hyderabad413---1.6122

Delhi Capitals are dominating the Points table with a strong NRR of +1.257 and six points. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans have jumped to the second and third rank, respectively, after PBKS dropped to the fourth. Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad are the bottom three teams on the Points table with just 2 points each.

Race for Orange Cap

Regarding the rankings of players in the race to win the Orange Cap, LSG's Nicholas Pooran tops the list with 201 runs. Sai Sudharsan jumped to the second position with 186 runs in three matches. LSG's Mitchell Marsh ranks third in the list. He is followed by MI's Suryakumar Yadav and GT's Jos Buttler.

Advertisement

Nicholas Pooran (LSG) - 201 runs in 4 matches

Sai Sudharsan (GT) - 186 runs in 3 matches

Mitchell Marsh (LSG) - 184 runs in 4 matches

Suryakumar Yadav (Mumbai Indians) - 171 in 4 matches

Jos Buttler (Gujarat Titans) - 166 runs in 3 matches

Also Read | IPL 2025 - Has the aura around MS Dhoni changed?

Race for Purple Cap

In the race to win Purple Cap, CSK's Noor Ahmad continues his dominance with 10 wickets in the first four games. He is followed by Delhi Capitals' Mitchell Starc with 9 wickets in three matches. After his 5 wicket haul in the previous match against LSG, Hardik Pandya have jumped to the third position.

Khaleel Ahmed and Shardul Thakur are next in line with eight and seven wickets, respectively.

Noor Ahmad (CSK) - Wickets: 10, Economy: 7.86, Matches: 4

Advertisement

Mitchell Starc (DC) - Wickets: 9, Economy: 8.91, Matches: 3

Hardik Pandya (DC) - Wickets: 8, Economy: 7.50, Matches: 3

Khaleel Ahmed (CSK) - Wickets: 8, Economy: 7.91, Matches: 4

Shardul Thakur (LSG) - Wickets: 7 , Economy: 10.15, Matches: 4

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates
Business NewsSportsPoints Table, IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals on top, Punjab Kings slip to fourth rank
First Published:6 Apr 2025, 06:51 AM IST
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App