Points Table, IPL 2025: Gujarat Titans climb ladder, Mumbai Indians’ hunt for first victory continues

Gujarat Titans (GT) defeated Mumbai Indians (MI) to clinch their first win of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season on Saturday (March 29). After the match, the Shubman Gill-led team climbed to the third rank in the Points Table. Whereas, MI dropped to the ninth position after two back-to-back losses. While Royal Challengers Bangalore lead the table with strong performances in their first two games, Rajasthan Royals remains at the bottom. Here’s how the standings look after the GT vs MI clash.

IPL 2025 POINTS TABLE

Rank Teams Matches Played Won Lost NR Tied NRR Points 1 Royal Challengers Bangalore 2 2 0 - - +2.266 4 2 Lucknow Super Giants 2 1 1 - - +0.963 2 3 Gujarat Titans 2 1 1 - - +0.625 2 4 Punjab Kings 1 1 0 - - +0.550 2 5 Delhi Capitals 1 1 0 - - +0.371 2 6 Sunrisers Hyderabad 2 1 1 - - -0.128 2 7 Kolkata Knight Riders 2 1 1 - - -0.308 2 8 Chennai Super Kings 2 1 1 - - -1.013 2 9 Mumbai Indians 2 0 2 - - -1.163 0 10 Rajasthan Royals 2 0 2 - - -1.882 0

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are sitting at the top of the IPL 2025 points table with two wins and a strong NRR of 2.266. Lucknow Super Giants, Gujarat Titans, and Punjab Kings follow with two points each. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals remain winless. Chennai Super Kings sit at eighth with a negative NRR of -1.013.

Race for Orange Cap Regarding the players' rankings in the race to win the Orange Cap, LSG's Nicholas Pooran tops the list with 145 runs. Sai Sudharsan climbed to the second position after GT's second-season match. He is followed by LSG's Mitchell Marsh who smashed 124 runs so far.

Nicholas Pooran (LSG) - 145 runs in 2 matches

Sai Sudharsan (GT) - 137 runs in 2 matches

Mitchell Marsh (LSG) - 124 runs in 2 matches

Travis Head (SRH) - 114 runs in 2 matches

Ishan Kishan (SRH) - 106 runs in 2 matches

Rachin Ravindra (CSK) - 106 runs in 2 matches

Race for Purple Cap In the race to win Purple Cap, CSK's Noor Ahmad continues his dominance with 7 wickets in the first two games. He is followed by Lucknow Super Gianhs' Shardul Thakur with six wickets and an economy of 8.83. Josh Hazlewood of Royal Challengers Bangalore have climbed to the third position after their previous win against Chennai Super Kings.

Noor Ahmad (CSK) - Wickets: 7, Economy: 6.75, Matches: 2

Shardul Thakur (LSG) - Wickets: 6, Economy: 8.83, Matches: 2

Josh Hazlewood (RCB) - Wickets: 5, Economy: 8.60, Matches: 2

Khaleel Ahmed (CSK) - Wickets: 4, Economy: 7.12