Points Table, IPL 2025: Gujarat Titans climb ladder, Mumbai Indians’ hunt for first victory continues

  • IPL 2025: Here is everything you need to know about the current standings of the IPL Points Table, rankings of players in the race for the Orange Cap and Purple Cap

Aachal Maniyar
Updated30 Mar 2025, 06:49 AM IST
Gujarat Titans' Mohammed Siraj celebrates after their win in the end of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad
Gujarat Titans’ Mohammed Siraj celebrates after their win in the end of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad(AFP)

Gujarat Titans (GT) defeated Mumbai Indians (MI) to clinch their first win of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season on Saturday (March 29). After the match, the Shubman Gill-led team climbed to the third rank in the Points Table. Whereas, MI dropped to the ninth position after two back-to-back losses. While Royal Challengers Bangalore lead the table with strong performances in their first two games, Rajasthan Royals remains at the bottom. Here’s how the standings look after the GT vs MI clash.

IPL 2025 POINTS TABLE

RankTeamsMatches PlayedWonLostNRTiedNRRPoints
1Royal Challengers Bangalore220--+2.2664
2Lucknow Super Giants211--+0.9632
3Gujarat Titans211--+0.6252
4Punjab Kings110--+0.5502
5Delhi Capitals110--+0.3712
6Sunrisers Hyderabad211---0.1282
7Kolkata Knight Riders211---0.3082
8Chennai Super Kings211---1.0132
9Mumbai Indians202---1.1630
10Rajasthan Royals202---1.8820

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are sitting at the top of the IPL 2025 points table with two wins and a strong NRR of 2.266. Lucknow Super Giants, Gujarat Titans, and Punjab Kings follow with two points each. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals remain winless. Chennai Super Kings sit at eighth with a negative NRR of -1.013.

Race for Orange Cap

Regarding the players' rankings in the race to win the Orange Cap, LSG's Nicholas Pooran tops the list with 145 runs. Sai Sudharsan climbed to the second position after GT's second-season match. He is followed by LSG's Mitchell Marsh who smashed 124 runs so far.

Nicholas Pooran (LSG) - 145 runs in 2 matches

Sai Sudharsan (GT) - 137 runs in 2 matches

Mitchell Marsh (LSG) - 124 runs in 2 matches

Travis Head (SRH) - 114 runs in 2 matches

Ishan Kishan (SRH) - 106 runs in 2 matches

Rachin Ravindra (CSK) - 106 runs in 2 matches

Also Read | Watch: Kane Williamson aces the 5-seconds challenge during IPL

Race for Purple Cap

In the race to win Purple Cap, CSK's Noor Ahmad continues his dominance with 7 wickets in the first two games. He is followed by Lucknow Super Gianhs' Shardul Thakur with six wickets and an economy of 8.83. Josh Hazlewood of Royal Challengers Bangalore have climbed to the third position after their previous win against Chennai Super Kings.

Noor Ahmad (CSK) - Wickets: 7, Economy: 6.75, Matches: 2

Shardul Thakur (LSG) - Wickets: 6, Economy: 8.83, Matches: 2

Josh Hazlewood (RCB) - Wickets: 5, Economy: 8.60, Matches: 2

Khaleel Ahmed (CSK) - Wickets: 4, Economy: 7.12

Sai Kishore (GT) - Wickets: 4, Economy: 8.37

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

Business NewsSportsPoints Table, IPL 2025: Gujarat Titans climb ladder, Mumbai Indians’ hunt for first victory continues
MoreLess
First Published:30 Mar 2025, 06:48 AM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in Sports

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.