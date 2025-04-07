Points Table, IPL 2025: Gujarat Titans climb ladder, Sunrisers Hyderabad stay at bottom

  • Here is everything you need to know about current standings of the IPL Points Table, rankings of players in the race for the Orange Cap and Purple Cap after SRH vs GT match

Gujarat Titans’ captain Shubman Gill (C) and Washington Sundar (R) run between the wickets as Sunrisers Hyderabad’s captain Pat Cummins gestures during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad(AFP)

Gujarat Titans (GT) defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to clinch their third win of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season on Sunday (April 6). After the match, the Shubman Gill-led team climbed to the second rank in the Points Table. Whereas, SRH who were struggling at the bottom of the table, remained at the 10th position. Here is how the IPL Points Table look like after SRH vs GT clash.

IPL Points Table

RankTeamsMatches PlayedWonLostNRTiedNRRPoints
1Delhi Capitals330--+1.2576
2Gujarat Titans431--+1.0316
3Royal Challengers Bengaluru321--+1.1494
4Punjab Kings321--+0.0744
5Kolkata Knight Riders422--+0.0704
6Lucknow Super Giants422--+0.0484
7Rajasthan Royals422---0.1854
8Mumbai Indians413--+0.1082
9Chennai Super Kings413---0.8912
10Sunrisers Hyderabad514---1.6292

Delhi Capitals are sitting at the top of the IPL 2025 points table with three wins and a strong NRR of 1.257. GT, ranking second also has 6 points with an NRR of 1.031. While Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Punjab Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals are next in line with four points each. Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad are at the bottom of the table.

Race for Orange Cap

Regarding the rankings of players in the race to win the Orange Cap, LSG's Nicholas Pooran tops the list with 189 runs. Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan is just 10 runs away from Pooran and is on the second spot. LSG's Mitchell Marsh and MI's Suryakumar Yadav are next in the list followed by GT's Jos Buttler with 166 runs.

Nicholas Pooran (LSG) - 201 runs in 4 matches

Sai Sudharsan (GT) - 191 runs in 4 matches

Mitchell Marsh (LSG) - 184 runs in 4 matches

Suryakumar Yadav (Mumbai Indians) - 171 in 4 matches

Jos Buttler (Gujarat Titans) - 166 runs in 3 matches

Race for Purple Cap

In the race to win Purple Cap, CSK's Noor Ahmad continues his dominance with 10 wickets in the first four games. He is followed by Delhi Capitals' Mitchell Starc with 9 wickets in three matches. GT's Mohammed Siraj has also scalped 9 wickets and is third in the list. After his 5 wicket haul in the previous match against LSG, Hardik Pandya have made it in the top five. Khaleel Ahmed and Sai Kishore are next in line with eight wickets each.

Noor Ahmad (CSK) - Wickets: 10, Economy: 7.86, Matches: 4

Mitchell Starc (DC) - Wickets: 9, Economy: 8.91, Matches: 3

Mohammed Siraj (GT) - Wickets: 9, Economy: 7.75, Matches: 4

Hardik Pandya (DC) - Wickets: 8, Economy: 7.50, Matches: 3

Khaleel Ahmed (CSK) - Wickets: 8, Economy: 7.91, Matches: 4

Sai Kishore (GT) - Wickets: 8, Economy: 7.06, Matches: 4

