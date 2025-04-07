Points Table, IPL 2025: Gujarat Titans climb ladder, Sunrisers Hyderabad stay at bottom

Gujarat Titans (GT) defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to clinch their third win of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season on Sunday (April 6). After the match, the Shubman Gill-led team climbed to the second rank in the Points Table. Whereas, SRH who were struggling at the bottom of the table, remained at the 10th position. Here is how the IPL Points Table look like after SRH vs GT clash.

IPL Points Table

Rank Teams Matches Played Won Lost NR Tied NRR Points 1 Delhi Capitals 3 3 0 - - +1.257 6 2 Gujarat Titans 4 3 1 - - +1.031 6 3 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 3 2 1 - - +1.149 4 4 Punjab Kings 3 2 1 - - +0.074 4 5 Kolkata Knight Riders 4 2 2 - - +0.070 4 6 Lucknow Super Giants 4 2 2 - - +0.048 4 7 Rajasthan Royals 4 2 2 - - -0.185 4 8 Mumbai Indians 4 1 3 - - +0.108 2 9 Chennai Super Kings 4 1 3 - - -0.891 2 10 Sunrisers Hyderabad 5 1 4 - - -1.629 2

Delhi Capitals are sitting at the top of the IPL 2025 points table with three wins and a strong NRR of 1.257. GT, ranking second also has 6 points with an NRR of 1.031. While Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Punjab Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals are next in line with four points each. Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad are at the bottom of the table.

Race for Orange Cap Regarding the rankings of players in the race to win the Orange Cap, LSG's Nicholas Pooran tops the list with 189 runs. Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan is just 10 runs away from Pooran and is on the second spot. LSG's Mitchell Marsh and MI's Suryakumar Yadav are next in the list followed by GT's Jos Buttler with 166 runs.

Nicholas Pooran (LSG) - 201 runs in 4 matches

Sai Sudharsan (GT) - 191 runs in 4 matches

Mitchell Marsh (LSG) - 184 runs in 4 matches

Suryakumar Yadav (Mumbai Indians) - 171 in 4 matches

Jos Buttler (Gujarat Titans) - 166 runs in 3 matches

Race for Purple Cap In the race to win Purple Cap, CSK's Noor Ahmad continues his dominance with 10 wickets in the first four games. He is followed by Delhi Capitals' Mitchell Starc with 9 wickets in three matches. GT's Mohammed Siraj has also scalped 9 wickets and is third in the list. After his 5 wicket haul in the previous match against LSG, Hardik Pandya have made it in the top five. Khaleel Ahmed and Sai Kishore are next in line with eight wickets each.

Noor Ahmad (CSK) - Wickets: 10, Economy: 7.86, Matches: 4

Mitchell Starc (DC) - Wickets: 9, Economy: 8.91, Matches: 3

Mohammed Siraj (GT) - Wickets: 9, Economy: 7.75, Matches: 4

Hardik Pandya (DC) - Wickets: 8, Economy: 7.50, Matches: 3

Khaleel Ahmed (CSK) - Wickets: 8, Economy: 7.91, Matches: 4