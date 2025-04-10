Points Table, IPL 2025: Gujarat Titans jump to top, Rajasthan Royals remain in bottom four

Gujarat Titans (GT) thrashed Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 58 runs in a one-sided match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Wednesday (April 9). After the match, the Shubman Gill-led team jumped to the top of the points table, whereas Sanju Samson's RR failed to carry the momentum from the previous win and stayed in the seventh position.

Here is how the IPL Points Table look like after GT vs RR clash.

Rank Teams Matches Played Won Lost NR Tied NRR Points 1 Gujarat Titans 5 4 1 - - +1.413 8 2 Delhi Capitals 3 3 0 - - +1.257 6 3 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 4 3 1 - - +1.015 6 4 Punjab Kings 4 3 1 - - +0.289 6 5 Lucknow Super Giants 5 3 2 - - +0.078 6 6 Kolkata Knight Riders 5 2 3 - - -0.056 4 7 Rajasthan Royals 5 2 3 - - -0.733 4 8 Mumbai Indians 5 1 4 - - -0.010 2 9 Chennai Super Kings 5 1 4 - - -0.889 2 10 Sunrisers Hyderabad 5 1 4 - - -1.629 2

Gujarat Titans surpassed Delhi Capitals to lead the IPL 2025 points table with four consecutive wins and a strong NRR of 1.413. DC, now ranks second with 6 points and an NRR of 1.257. They are followed by Royal Challengers Bengaluru with 6 points and an NRR of +1.015. Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants are next in the rankings with 6 points each. On the other hand, KKR are in the sixth position after their previous loss. RR have stayed at the seventh rank with an NRR of -0.733 and four points from five matches. Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad are at the bottom of the table.

Race for Orange Cap Regarding the rankings of players in the race to win the Orange Cap, LSG's Nicholas Pooran tops the list with 288 runs. GT's Sai Sudharsan has jumped to the second rank with his 82-run knock against RR. He is followed by LSG's Mitchell Marsh with 265 runs.RR opener Jos Buttler ranks fourth with 202 runs in five matches. MI's Suryakumar Yadav ranks fifth after the game against RCB.

Nicholas Pooran (LSG) - 288 runs in 5 matches

Sai Sudharsan (GT) - 273 runs in 5 matches

Mitchell Marsh (LSG) - 265 runs in 5 matches

Jos Buttler (RR) - 202 runs in 5 matches

Suryakumar Yadav (MI) - 199 in 5 matches

Race for Purple Cap In the race to win Purple Cap, CSK's Noor Ahmad continues his dominance with 11 wickets in the first five games. He is followed by MI's Hardik Pandya with 10 wickets. Khaleel Ahmed who scalped two wickets against PBKS also has a total of 10 scalps. GT's Mohammed Siraj and his teammate Sai Kishore have also taken 10 wickets each.

Noor Ahmad (CSK) - Wickets: 11, Economy: 8.33, Matches: 5

Hardik Pandya (DC) - Wickets: 10, Economy: 8.57, Matches: 4

Khaleel Ahmed (CSK) - Wickets: 10, Economy: 8.25, Matches: 5

Mohammed Siraj (GT) - Wickets: 10, Economy: 7.70, Matches: 5