Points Table, IPL 2025: Know where teams stand after Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings clash

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ended their losing streak as they beat Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by five wickets in the 30th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Monday (April 14). After the match, the MS Dhoni-led team has earned two more points, whereas Rishabh Pant's LSG remained at the same position in the points table.

Here is what the IPL Points Table looks like after the LSG vs CSK clash

Rank Teams Matches Played Won Lost NR Tied NRR Points 1 Gujarat Titans 6 4 2 - - +1.081 8 2 Delhi Capitals 5 4 1 - - +0.899 8 3 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 6 4 2 - - +0.672 8 4 Lucknow Super Giants 7 4 3 - - +0.086 8 5 Kolkata Knight Riders 6 3 3 - - +0.803 6 6 Punjab Kings 5 3 2 - - +0.065 6 7 Mumbai Indians 6 2 4 - - +0.104 4 8 Rajasthan Royals 6 2 4 - - -0.838 4 9 Sunrisers Hyderabad 6 2 4 - - -1.245 4 10 Chennai Super Kings 7 2 5 - - -1.276 4

Lucknow Super Giants remained at the fourth position on the points table with four wins in seven matches an NRR of +0.086. Gujarat Titans top the table with 8 points. Delhi Capitals lost their first match of the season to Mumbai Indians and are placed in the second position. They are followed by Royal Challengers Bengaluru with 8 points and an NRR of +0.672. Kolkata Knight Riders are in the fifth position and Punjab Kings ranks sixth. Sunrisers Hyderabad are ninth on the points table. CSK remain at the bottom of the table with 4 points and NRR of -1.276.

Race for Orange Cap Regarding the rankings of players in the race to win the Orange Cap, LSG's Nicholas Pooran tops the list with 357 runs. GT's Sai Sudharsan is at the second rank--just 28 runs behind Pooran. He is followed by LSG's Mitchell Marsh with 295 runs. KKR opener Shreyas Iyer ranks fourth with 250 runs in five matches. RCB's Virat Kohli ranks fifth after the game against RR.

Nicholas Pooran (LSG) - 357 runs in 7 matches

Sai Sudharsan (GT) - 329 runs in 6 matches

Mitchell Marsh (LSG) - 295 runs in 6 matches

Shreyas Iyer (KKR) - 250 runs in 5 matches

Virat Kohli (RCB) - 248 in 6 matches

Race for Purple Cap In the race to win Purple Cap, CSK's Noor Ahmad continues his dominance with 12 wickets in the first seven games. His teammate Khaleel Ahmed is next along with LSG's Shardul Thakur with 11 scalps, each. He is followed by MI's Hardik Pandya with 10 wickets.. GT's Mohammed Siraj and his teammate Sai Kishore have also taken 10 wickets each. On the other hand, GT's Prasidh Krishna and DC's Kuldeep Yadav have also taken 10 wickets.

Noor Ahmad (CSK) - Wickets: 12, Economy: 7.12, Matches: 7

Khaleel Ahmed (CSK) - Wickets: 11, Economy: 9.00, Matches: 7

Shardul Thakur (LSG) - Wickets: 11, Economy: 10.96, Matches: 7

Hardik Pandya (MI) - Wickets: 10, Economy: 8.81, Matches: 5

Kuldeep Yadav (DC) - Wickets: 10, Economy: 5.60, Matches: 5

Mohammed Siraj (GT) - Wickets: 10, Economy: 8.50, Matches: 6

Sai Kishore (GT) - Wickets: 10, Economy: 8.47, Matches: 6