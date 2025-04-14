Points Table, IPL 2025: Know where teams stand after MI vs DC clash

Mumbai Indians (MI) beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by 12 runs in a thriller match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Sunday (April 13). Whereas, on the same day, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) registered a win against Rajasthan Royals. After the match, the Axar Patel-led team is in the second position of the points table, whereas Hardik Pandya's MI have jumped to the seventh rank.

Here is what the IPL Points Table looks like after the MI vs DC clash.

Rank Teams Matches Played Won Lost NR Tied NRR Points 1 Gujarat Titans 6 4 2 - - +1.081 8 2 Delhi Capitals 5 4 1 - - +0.899 8 3 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 6 4 2 - - +0.672 8 4 Lucknow Super Giants 6 4 2 - - +0.162 8 5 Kolkata Knight Riders 6 3 3 - - +0.803 6 6 Punjab Kings 5 3 2 - - +0.065 6 7 Mumbai Indians 6 2 4 - - +0.104 4 8 Rajasthan Royals 6 2 4 - - -0.838 4 9 Sunrisers Hyderabad 6 2 4 - - -1.245 4 10 Chennai Super Kings 6 1 5 - - -1.245 2

Delhi Capitals lost their first match of the season to Mumbai Indians and are placed in the second position. They are followed by Royal Challengers Bengaluru with 8 points and an NRR of +0.672. Lucknow Super Giants are next in the rankings with 8 points. On the other hand, KKR are in the fifth position and PBKS ranks sixth. Sunrisers Hyderabad and CSK are at the bottom of the table, both having an NRR of -1.245 and -1.554, respectively.

Race for Orange Cap Regarding the rankings of players in the race to win the Orange Cap, LSG's Nicholas Pooran tops the list with 349 runs. GT's Sai Sudharsan is at the second rank with just 20 runs away from Pooran. He is followed by LSG's Mitchell Marsh with 265 runs.RR opener Shreyas Iyer ranks fourth with 250 runs in five matches. RCB's Virat Kohli ranks fifth after the game against RR.

Nicholas Pooran (LSG) - 349 runs in 6 matches

Sai Sudharsan (GT) - 329 runs in 6 matches

Mitchell Marsh (LSG) - 265 runs in 5 matches

Shreyas Iyer (KKR) - 250 runs in 5 matches

Virat Kohli (RCB) - 248 in 6 matches

Race for Purple Cap In the race to win Purple Cap, CSK's Noor Ahmad continues his dominance with 12 wickets in the first six games. LSG's Shardul Thakur in next in the line with 11 scalps. He is followed by MI's Hardik Pandya with 10 wickets. Khaleel Ahmed who scalped two wickets against PBKS also has a total of 10 scalps. GT's Mohammed Siraj and his teammate Sai Kishore have also taken 10 wickets each. On the other hand, GT's Sai Kishore, Prasidh Krishna and DC's Kuldeep Yadav have also taken 10 wickets.

Noor Ahmad (CSK) - Wickets: 12, Economy: 7.90, Matches: 6

Shardul Thakur (LSG) - Wickets: 11, Economy: 10.38, Matches: 6

Hardik Pandya (DC) - Wickets: 10, Economy: 8.57, Matches: 4

Khaleel Ahmed (CSK) - Wickets: 10, Economy: 8.25, Matches: 5

Mohammed Siraj (GT) - Wickets: 10, Economy: 7.70, Matches: 6

Sai Kishore (GT) - Wickets: 10, Economy: 6.95, Matches: 6

Prasidh Krishna (GT) - Wickets: 10, Economy: 8.40, Matches: 6