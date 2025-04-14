Points Table, IPL 2025: Know where teams stand after MI vs DC clash

  • Here is everything you need to know about current standings of the IPL Points Table, rankings of players in the race for the Orange Cap and Purple Cap after MI vs DC match

Aachal Maniyar
Published14 Apr 2025, 06:54 AM IST
Mumbai Indians’ Hardik Pandya with Delhi Capitals’ Axar Patel after the match(REUTERS)

Mumbai Indians (MI) beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by 12 runs in a thriller match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Sunday (April 13). Whereas, on the same day, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) registered a win against Rajasthan Royals. After the match, the Axar Patel-led team is in the second position of the points table, whereas Hardik Pandya's MI have jumped to the seventh rank.

Here is what the IPL Points Table looks like after the MI vs DC clash.

RankTeamsMatches PlayedWonLostNRTiedNRRPoints
1Gujarat Titans642--+1.0818
2Delhi Capitals541--+0.8998
3Royal Challengers Bengaluru642--+0.6728
4Lucknow Super Giants642--+0.1628
5Kolkata Knight Riders633--+0.8036
6Punjab Kings532--+0.0656
7Mumbai Indians624--+0.1044
8Rajasthan Royals624---0.8384
9Sunrisers Hyderabad624---1.2454
10Chennai Super Kings615---1.2452

Delhi Capitals lost their first match of the season to Mumbai Indians and are placed in the second position. They are followed by Royal Challengers Bengaluru with 8 points and an NRR of +0.672. Lucknow Super Giants are next in the rankings with 8 points. On the other hand, KKR are in the fifth position and PBKS ranks sixth. Sunrisers Hyderabad and CSK are at the bottom of the table, both having an NRR of -1.245 and -1.554, respectively.

Race for Orange Cap

Regarding the rankings of players in the race to win the Orange Cap, LSG's Nicholas Pooran tops the list with 349 runs. GT's Sai Sudharsan is at the second rank with just 20 runs away from Pooran. He is followed by LSG's Mitchell Marsh with 265 runs.RR opener Shreyas Iyer ranks fourth with 250 runs in five matches. RCB's Virat Kohli ranks fifth after the game against RR.

Nicholas Pooran (LSG) - 349 runs in 6 matches

Sai Sudharsan (GT) - 329 runs in 6 matches

Mitchell Marsh (LSG) - 265 runs in 5 matches

Shreyas Iyer (KKR) - 250 runs in 5 matches

Virat Kohli (RCB) - 248 in 6 matches

Race for Purple Cap

In the race to win Purple Cap, CSK's Noor Ahmad continues his dominance with 12 wickets in the first six games. LSG's Shardul Thakur in next in the line with 11 scalps. He is followed by MI's Hardik Pandya with 10 wickets. Khaleel Ahmed who scalped two wickets against PBKS also has a total of 10 scalps. GT's Mohammed Siraj and his teammate Sai Kishore have also taken 10 wickets each. On the other hand, GT's Sai Kishore, Prasidh Krishna and DC's Kuldeep Yadav have also taken 10 wickets.

Noor Ahmad (CSK) - Wickets: 12, Economy: 7.90, Matches: 6

Shardul Thakur (LSG) - Wickets: 11, Economy: 10.38, Matches: 6

Hardik Pandya (DC) - Wickets: 10, Economy: 8.57, Matches: 4

Khaleel Ahmed (CSK) - Wickets: 10, Economy: 8.25, Matches: 5

Mohammed Siraj (GT) - Wickets: 10, Economy: 7.70, Matches: 6

Sai Kishore (GT) - Wickets: 10, Economy: 6.95, Matches: 6

Prasidh Krishna (GT) - Wickets: 10, Economy: 8.40, Matches: 6

Kuldeep Yadav (DC) - Wickets: 10, Economy: 5.60, Matches: 5

 
