Points Table, IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians break losing streak, Kolkata Knight Riders slip to bottom

Mumbai Indians (MI) thrashed Kolkata Knight Riders in a one sided match played on Monday (March 31) at the Wankhede stadium, Mumbai. Hardik Pandya-led MI chased the target of 117 runs in just 12.5 overs and won the game by 8 wickets. After the match, MI who were sitting at the bottom, climbed up to the sixth place in the IPL 2025 Points table due to an increase in the Net Run Rate (NRR). Whereas, Ajinkya Rahane's KKR dropped to the bottom of the table. Here’s how the standings look after the MI vs KKR clash.

IPL Points Table

Rank Teams Matches Played Won Lost NR Tied NRR Points 1 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 2 2 0 - - +2.266 4 2 Delhi Capitals 2 2 0 - - +1.320 4 3 Lucknow Super Giants 2 1 1 - - +0.963 2 4 Gujarat Titans 2 1 1 - - +0.625 2 5 Punjab Kings 1 1 0 - - +0.550 2 6 Mumbai Indians 3 1 2 - - +0.309 2 7 Chennai Super Kings 3 1 2 - - -0.771 2 8 Sunrisers Hyderabad 3 1 2 - - -0.871 2 9 Rajasthan Royals 3 1 2 - - -1.112 2 10 Kolkata Knight Riders 3 1 2 - - -1.428 2

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are sitting at the top of the IPL 2025 points table with two wins and a strong NRR of +2.266. They are followed by DC with four points. Lucknow Super Giants, Gujarat Titans, and Punjab Kings are next in the standings with two points each. MI jumped to the sixth rank with a positive NRR of 0.309 and KKR slipped to the 10th position with an NRR of -1.428.

Race for Orange Cap Regarding the players' rankings in the race to win the Orange Cap, LSG's Nicholas Pooran tops the list with 145 runs. Sai Sudharsan holds the second position after GT's second match. He is followed by SRH's Travis Head who climbed the ladder after their game against DC. The next in the rankings is LSG's Mitchell Marsh.

Nicholas Pooran (LSG) - 145 runs in 2 matches

Sai Sudharsan (GT) - 137 runs in 2 matches

Travis Head (SRH) - 136 runs in 3 matches

Mitchell Marsh (LSG) - 124 runs in 2 matches

Aniket Verma (SRH) - 117 runs in 3 matches

Race for Purple Cap In the race to win Purple Cap, CSK's Noor Ahmad continues his dominance with 9 wickets in the first three games. He is followed by Mitchell Starc who was named as the Player of the Match in DC's previous game. CSK's Khaleel Ahmed and Lucknow Super Gianhs' Shardul Thakur are next in the list with six wickets each. DC's Kuldeep Yadav, RCB's Josh Hazlewood and RR's Wanindu Hasaranga have scalped 5 wickets each.

Noor Ahmad (CSK) - Wickets: 9, Economy: 6.83, Matches: 3

Mitchell Starc (DC) - Wickets: 8, Economy: 10.04, Matches: 2

Khaleel Ahmed (CSK) - Wickets: 6, Economy: 7.91

Shardul Thakur (LSG) - Wickets: 6, Economy: 8.83, Matches: 2

Kuldeep Yadav (DC) - Wickets: 5, Economy: 5.25, Matches: 2

Josh Hazlewood (RCB) - Wickets: 5, Economy: 5.37, Matches: 2