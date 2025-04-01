Points Table, IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians break losing streak, Kolkata Knight Riders slip to bottom

  • IPL 2025: Here is everything you need to know about the current standings of the IPL Points Table, rankings of players in the race for the Orange Cap and Purple Cap after MI vs KKR match

Aachal Maniyar
Published1 Apr 2025, 06:57 AM IST
Mumbai Indians’ Deepak Chahar (L) celebrates after taking the wicket of Kolkata Knight Riders’ Venkatesh Iyer (R) during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai(AFP)

Mumbai Indians (MI) thrashed Kolkata Knight Riders in a one sided match played on Monday (March 31) at the Wankhede stadium, Mumbai. Hardik Pandya-led MI chased the target of 117 runs in just 12.5 overs and won the game by 8 wickets. After the match, MI who were sitting at the bottom, climbed up to the sixth place in the IPL 2025 Points table due to an increase in the Net Run Rate (NRR). Whereas, Ajinkya Rahane's KKR dropped to the bottom of the table. Here’s how the standings look after the MI vs KKR clash.

IPL Points Table

RankTeamsMatches PlayedWonLostNRTiedNRRPoints
1Royal Challengers Bengaluru220--+2.2664
2Delhi Capitals220--+1.3204
3Lucknow Super Giants211--+0.9632
4Gujarat Titans211--+0.6252
5Punjab Kings110--+0.5502
6Mumbai Indians312--+0.3092
7Chennai Super Kings312---0.7712
8Sunrisers Hyderabad312---0.8712
9Rajasthan Royals312---1.1122
10Kolkata Knight Riders312---1.4282

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are sitting at the top of the IPL 2025 points table with two wins and a strong NRR of +2.266. They are followed by DC with four points. Lucknow Super Giants, Gujarat Titans, and Punjab Kings are next in the standings with two points each. MI jumped to the sixth rank with a positive NRR of 0.309 and KKR slipped to the 10th position with an NRR of -1.428.

Race for Orange Cap

Regarding the players' rankings in the race to win the Orange Cap, LSG's Nicholas Pooran tops the list with 145 runs. Sai Sudharsan holds the second position after GT's second match. He is followed by SRH's Travis Head who climbed the ladder after their game against DC. The next in the rankings is LSG's Mitchell Marsh.

Nicholas Pooran (LSG) - 145 runs in 2 matches

Sai Sudharsan (GT) - 137 runs in 2 matches

Travis Head (SRH) - 136 runs in 3 matches

Mitchell Marsh (LSG) - 124 runs in 2 matches

Aniket Verma (SRH) - 117 runs in 3 matches

Race for Purple Cap

In the race to win Purple Cap, CSK's Noor Ahmad continues his dominance with 9 wickets in the first three games. He is followed by Mitchell Starc who was named as the Player of the Match in DC's previous game. CSK's Khaleel Ahmed and Lucknow Super Gianhs' Shardul Thakur are next in the list with six wickets each. DC's Kuldeep Yadav, RCB's Josh Hazlewood and RR's Wanindu Hasaranga have scalped 5 wickets each.

Noor Ahmad (CSK) - Wickets: 9, Economy: 6.83, Matches: 3

Mitchell Starc (DC) - Wickets: 8, Economy: 10.04, Matches: 2

Khaleel Ahmed (CSK) - Wickets: 6, Economy: 7.91

Shardul Thakur (LSG) - Wickets: 6, Economy: 8.83, Matches: 2

Kuldeep Yadav (DC) - Wickets: 5, Economy: 5.25, Matches: 2

Josh Hazlewood (RCB) - Wickets: 5, Economy: 5.37, Matches: 2

Wanindu Hasaranga (RR) - Wickets: 5, Economy: 9.85, Matches: 2

First Published:1 Apr 2025, 06:57 AM IST
