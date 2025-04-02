Points Table, IPL 2025: Punjab Kings jump to second position, Lucknow Super Giants slip to 6th rank

  • Here is everything you need to know about current standings of the IPL Points Table, rankings of players in the race for the Orange Cap and Purple Cap after LSG vs PBKS match

Aachal Maniyar
Published2 Apr 2025, 06:59 AM IST
Advertisement
Punjab Kings’ captain Shreyas Iyer exchanges a handshake with Lucknow Super Giants’ Manimaran Siddharth after their Indian Premier League 2025 match, at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow (ANI)

Punjab Kings (PBKS) defeated Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to clinch their second win of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season on Tuesday (April 1). After the match, the Shreyas Iyer-led team jumped to the second rank in the Points Table. Whereas, LSG dropped to the sixth position after the loss. While Royal Challengers Bangalore lead the table with strong performances in their first two games, Kolkata Knight Riders are at the bottom. Here’s how the standings look after the LSG vs PBKS clash.

Advertisement

IPL 2025 Points Table

RankTeamsMatches PlayedWonLostNRTiedNRRPoints
1Royal Challengers Bengaluru220--+2.2664
2Punjab Kings220--+1.4854
3Delhi Capitals220--+1.3202
4Gujarat Titans211--+0.6252
5Mumbai Indians312--+0.3092
6Lucknow Super Giants312---0.1502
7Chennai Super Kings312---0.7712
8Sunrisers Hyderabad312---0.8712
9Rajasthan Royals312---1.1122
10Kolkata Knight Riders312---1.4282

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are sitting at the top of the IPL 2025 points table with two wins and a strong NRR of 2.266. Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals are next in the line with two wins each. On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders are at the bottom with an NRR of -1.428.

Race for Orange Cap

Regarding the rankings of players in the race to win the Orange Cap, LSG's Nicholas Pooran tops the list with 189 runs. Shreyas Iyer jumped to the second position after his 52-run knock against LSG. GT's Sai Sudharsan ranks third in the list. He is followed by SRH's Travis Head and LSG's Mitchell Marsh.

Nicholas Pooran (LSG) - 189 runs in 3 matches

Advertisement

Shreyas Iyer (PBKS) - 149 runs in 2 matches

Sai Sudharsan (GT) - 137 runs in 2 matches

Travis Head (SRH) - 136 runs in 3 matches

Mitchell Marsh (LSG) - 124 runs in 3 matches

Also Read | LSG vs PBKS, IPL 2025: Bowling star Arshdeep says ‘I could have bowled better’

Race for Purple Cap

In the race to win Purple Cap, CSK's Noor Ahmad continues his dominance with 9 wickets in the first two games. He is followed by Delhi Capitals' Mitchell Starc Lucknow Super Giants' Mitchell Starc with 8 wickets in three matches. Khaleel Ahmed and Shardul Thakur with six wickets are next in line. Arshdeep Singh, Digvesh Singh, Josh Hazlewood of Royal Challengers Bangalore, DC's Kuldeep Yadav and RR's Wannindu Hasaranga have scalped 5 wickets each.

Noor Ahmad (CSK) - Wickets: 9, Economy: 6.83, Matches: 3

Advertisement

Mitchell Starc (DC) - Wickets: 8, Economy: 10.04, Matches: 2

Khaleel Ahmed (CSK) - Wickets: 6, Economy: 7.91

Shardul Thakur (LSG) - Wickets: 6, Economy: 8.83, Matches: 2

Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) - Wickets: 5, Economy: 9.87, Matches: 2

Digvesh Singh (LSG) - Wickets: 5, Economy: 8.41, Matches: 3

Josh Hazlewood (RCB) - Wickets: 5, Economy: 5.37, Matches: 2

Kuldeep Yadav (DC) - Wickets: 5, Economy: 5.25, Matches: 2

Wanindu Hasaranga (RR) - Wickets: 5, Economy: 9.85, Matches: 2

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates
Business NewsSportsPoints Table, IPL 2025: Punjab Kings jump to second position, Lucknow Super Giants slip to 6th rank
First Published:2 Apr 2025, 06:59 AM IST
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App