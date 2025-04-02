Points Table, IPL 2025: Punjab Kings jump to second position, Lucknow Super Giants slip to 6th rank

Punjab Kings (PBKS) defeated Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to clinch their second win of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season on Tuesday (April 1). After the match, the Shreyas Iyer-led team jumped to the second rank in the Points Table. Whereas, LSG dropped to the sixth position after the loss. While Royal Challengers Bangalore lead the table with strong performances in their first two games, Kolkata Knight Riders are at the bottom. Here’s how the standings look after the LSG vs PBKS clash.

IPL 2025 Points Table

Rank Teams Matches Played Won Lost NR Tied NRR Points 1 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 2 2 0 - - +2.266 4 2 Punjab Kings 2 2 0 - - +1.485 4 3 Delhi Capitals 2 2 0 - - +1.320 2 4 Gujarat Titans 2 1 1 - - +0.625 2 5 Mumbai Indians 3 1 2 - - +0.309 2 6 Lucknow Super Giants 3 1 2 - - -0.150 2 7 Chennai Super Kings 3 1 2 - - -0.771 2 8 Sunrisers Hyderabad 3 1 2 - - -0.871 2 9 Rajasthan Royals 3 1 2 - - -1.112 2 10 Kolkata Knight Riders 3 1 2 - - -1.428 2

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are sitting at the top of the IPL 2025 points table with two wins and a strong NRR of 2.266. Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals are next in the line with two wins each. On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders are at the bottom with an NRR of -1.428.

Race for Orange Cap Regarding the rankings of players in the race to win the Orange Cap, LSG's Nicholas Pooran tops the list with 189 runs. Shreyas Iyer jumped to the second position after his 52-run knock against LSG. GT's Sai Sudharsan ranks third in the list. He is followed by SRH's Travis Head and LSG's Mitchell Marsh.

Nicholas Pooran (LSG) - 189 runs in 3 matches

Shreyas Iyer (PBKS) - 149 runs in 2 matches

Sai Sudharsan (GT) - 137 runs in 2 matches

Travis Head (SRH) - 136 runs in 3 matches

Mitchell Marsh (LSG) - 124 runs in 3 matches

Race for Purple Cap In the race to win Purple Cap, CSK's Noor Ahmad continues his dominance with 9 wickets in the first two games. He is followed by Delhi Capitals' Mitchell Starc Lucknow Super Giants' Mitchell Starc with 8 wickets in three matches. Khaleel Ahmed and Shardul Thakur with six wickets are next in line. Arshdeep Singh, Digvesh Singh, Josh Hazlewood of Royal Challengers Bangalore, DC's Kuldeep Yadav and RR's Wannindu Hasaranga have scalped 5 wickets each.

Noor Ahmad (CSK) - Wickets: 9, Economy: 6.83, Matches: 3

Mitchell Starc (DC) - Wickets: 8, Economy: 10.04, Matches: 2

Khaleel Ahmed (CSK) - Wickets: 6, Economy: 7.91

Shardul Thakur (LSG) - Wickets: 6, Economy: 8.83, Matches: 2

Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) - Wickets: 5, Economy: 9.87, Matches: 2

Digvesh Singh (LSG) - Wickets: 5, Economy: 8.41, Matches: 3

Josh Hazlewood (RCB) - Wickets: 5, Economy: 5.37, Matches: 2

Kuldeep Yadav (DC) - Wickets: 5, Economy: 5.25, Matches: 2