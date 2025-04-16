Points Table, IPL 2025: Punjab Kings thrash Kolkata Knight Riders, know where teams stand after PBKS vs KKR clash

Punjab Kings (PBKS) defended the lowest total in IPL history as they beat Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 16 runs wickets in a match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Tuesday (April 15). The Shreyas Iyer-led team snatched the game from KKR's claws as they defended a score of 111 runs. After the match, PBKS jumped to fourth position and KKR slipped to the sixth position in the IPL's points table.

Here is what the IPL Points Table looks like after the PBKS vs KKR clash

Rank Teams Matches Played Won Lost NR Tied NRR Points 1 Gujarat Titans 6 4 2 - - +1.081 8 2 Delhi Capitals 5 4 1 - - +0.899 8 3 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 6 4 2 - - +0.672 8 4 Punjab Kings 6 4 2 - - +0.172 8 5 Lucknow Super Giants 7 4 3 - - +0.086 8 6 Kolkata Knight Riders 7 3 4 - - +0.547 6 7 Mumbai Indians 6 2 4 - - +0.104 4 8 Rajasthan Royals 6 2 4 - - -0.838 4 9 Sunrisers Hyderabad 6 2 4 - - -1.245 4 10 Chennai Super Kings 7 2 5 - - -1.276 4

PBKS jumped to the fourth position on the points table with four wins in six matches with an NRR of +0.172. KKR on the other hand, have lost four out of the seven matches played and have an NRR of +0.547. Gujarat Titans top the table with 8 points. Delhi Capitals lost their first match of the season to Mumbai Indians and are placed in the second position. They are followed by Royal Challengers Bengaluru with 8 points and an NRR of +0.672.Sunrisers Hyderabad are ninth on the points table. CSK remain at the bottom of the table with 4 points and NRR of -1.276.

Race for Orange Cap Regarding the rankings of players in the race to win the Orange Cap, LSG's Nicholas Pooran tops the list with 357 runs. GT's Sai Sudharsan is at the second rank--just 28 runs behind Pooran. He is followed by LSG's Mitchell Marsh with 295 runs. PBKS opener Shreyas Iyer ranks fourth with 250 runs in five matches. RCB's Virat Kohli ranks fifth after the game against RR.

Nicholas Pooran (LSG) - 357 runs in 7 matches

Sai Sudharsan (GT) - 329 runs in 6 matches

Mitchell Marsh (LSG) - 295 runs in 6 matches

Shreyas Iyer (PBKS) - 250 runs in 6 matches

Virat Kohli (RCB) - 248 in 6 matches

Race for Purple Cap In the race to win Purple Cap, CSK's Noor Ahmad continues his dominance with 12 wickets in the first seven games. His teammate Khaleel Ahmed is next along with LSG's Shardul Thakur with 11 scalps, each. He is followed by MI's Hardik Pandya with 10 wickets. GT's Mohammed Siraj and his teammate Sai Kishore have also taken 10 wickets each. On the other hand, GT's Prasidh Krishna and DC's Kuldeep Yadav have also taken 10 wickets. Harshit Rana and Varun Chakaravarthy also took 10 wickets for KKR.

Noor Ahmad (CSK) - Wickets: 12, Economy: 7.12, Matches: 7

Khaleel Ahmed (CSK) - Wickets: 11, Economy: 9.00, Matches: 7

Shardul Thakur (LSG) - Wickets: 11, Economy: 10.96, Matches: 7

Hardik Pandya (MI) - Wickets: 10, Economy: 8.81, Matches: 5

Harshit Rana (KKR) - Wickets: 10, Economy: 8.82, Matches: 7

Kuldeep Yadav (DC) - Wickets: 10, Economy: 5.60, Matches: 5

Mohammed Siraj (GT) - Wickets: 10, Economy: 8.50, Matches: 6

Sai Kishore (GT) - Wickets: 10, Economy: 8.47, Matches: 6

Prasidh Krishna (GT) - Wickets: 10, Economy: 6.95, Matches: 6