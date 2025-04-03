Points Table updated after RCB vs GT yesterday’s match: Know where Royal Challengers Bengaluru rank, who is leading

Gujarat Titans (GT) defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to clinch their second win of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season on Wednesday (April 2). After the match, the Shubman Gill-led team were cemented at the fourth rank in the Points Table. Whereas, RCB who were dominating the Points Table dropped to the ninth position due to decrease in the NRR.

Here’s how the standings look after the RCB vs GT clash.

IPL 2025 Points Table

Rank Teams Matches Played Won Lost NR Tied NRR Points 1 Punjab Kings 2 2 0 - - +1.485 4 2 Delhi Capitals 2 2 0 - - +1.320 4 3 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 3 2 1 - - +1.149 4 4 Gujarat Titans 3 2 1 - - +0.807 4 5 Mumbai Indians 3 1 2 - - +0.309 2 6 Lucknow Super Giants 3 1 2 - - -0.150 2 7 Chennai Super Kings 3 1 2 - - -0.771 2 8 Sunrisers Hyderabad 3 1 2 - - -0.871 2 9 Rajasthan Royals 3 1 2 - - -1.112 2 10 Kolkata Knight Riders 3 1 2 - - -1.428 2

Punjab Kings are sitting at the top of the IPL 2025 points table with two wins and a strong NRR of 1.485. DC and RCB are next in the line with four points each. On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders are at the bottom of the table.

Race for Orange Cap Regarding the rankings of players in the race to win the Orange Cap, LSG's Nicholas Pooran tops the list with 189 runs. Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler have jumpe to second and third positions after their match against KKR. PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer is next in the race followed by SRH's Travis Head.

Nicholas Pooran (LSG) - 189 runs in 3 matches

Sai Sudharsan (GT) - 186 runs in 3 matches

Jos Buttler (GT) - 166 runs in 3 matches

Shreyas Iyer (PBKS) - 149 runs in 2 matches

Travis Head (SRH) - 136 runs in 3 matches

Race for Purple Cap In the race to win Purple Cap, CSK's Noor Ahmad continues his dominance with 9 wickets in the first three games. He is followed by Mitchell Starc who was named as the Player of the Match in DC's previous game. RCB'` Josh Hazlewood, GT's Sai Kishore, CSK's Khaleel Ahmed and LSG's Shardul Thakur have scalped 6 wickets each.

Noor Ahmad (CSK) - Wickets: 9, Economy: 6.83, Matches: 3

Mitchell Starc (DC) - Wickets: 8, Economy: 10.04, Matches: 2

Josh Hazlewood (RCB) - Wickets: 6, Economy: 7.26, Matches: 3

Sai Kishore (GT) - Wickets: 6, Economy: 7.41, Matches 3

Khaleel Ahmed (CSK) - Wickets: 6, Economy: 7.91