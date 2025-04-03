Points Table updated after RCB vs GT yesterday’s match: Know where Royal Challengers Bengaluru rank, who is leading

  • Here is everything you need to know about current standings of the IPL Points Table, rankings of players in the race for the Orange Cap and Purple Cap after RCB vs GT match

Aachal Maniyar
Published3 Apr 2025, 07:17 AM IST
Gujarat Titans’ captain Shubman Gill, Arshad Khan and teammates celebrate the wicket of Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Virat Kohli during their Indian Premier League 2025 match, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru(ANI)

Gujarat Titans (GT) defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to clinch their second win of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season on Wednesday (April 2). After the match, the Shubman Gill-led team were cemented at the fourth rank in the Points Table. Whereas, RCB who were dominating the Points Table dropped to the ninth position due to decrease in the NRR.

Here’s how the standings look after the RCB vs GT clash.

IPL 2025 Points Table

RankTeamsMatches PlayedWonLostNRTiedNRRPoints
1Punjab Kings220--+1.4854
2Delhi Capitals220--+1.3204
3Royal Challengers Bengaluru321--+1.1494
4Gujarat Titans321--+0.8074
5Mumbai Indians312--+0.3092
6Lucknow Super Giants312---0.1502
7Chennai Super Kings312---0.7712
8Sunrisers Hyderabad312---0.8712
9Rajasthan Royals312---1.1122
10Kolkata Knight Riders312---1.4282

Punjab Kings are sitting at the top of the IPL 2025 points table with two wins and a strong NRR of 1.485. DC and RCB are next in the line with four points each. On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders are at the bottom of the table.

Race for Orange Cap

Regarding the rankings of players in the race to win the Orange Cap, LSG's Nicholas Pooran tops the list with 189 runs. Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler have jumpe to second and third positions after their match against KKR. PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer is next in the race followed by SRH's Travis Head.

Nicholas Pooran (LSG) - 189 runs in 3 matches

Sai Sudharsan (GT) - 186 runs in 3 matches

Jos Buttler (GT) - 166 runs in 3 matches

Shreyas Iyer (PBKS) - 149 runs in 2 matches

Travis Head (SRH) - 136 runs in 3 matches

Race for Purple Cap

In the race to win Purple Cap, CSK's Noor Ahmad continues his dominance with 9 wickets in the first three games. He is followed by Mitchell Starc who was named as the Player of the Match in DC's previous game. RCB'` Josh Hazlewood, GT's Sai Kishore, CSK's Khaleel Ahmed and LSG's Shardul Thakur have scalped 6 wickets each.

Noor Ahmad (CSK) - Wickets: 9, Economy: 6.83, Matches: 3

Mitchell Starc (DC) - Wickets: 8, Economy: 10.04, Matches: 2

Josh Hazlewood (RCB) - Wickets: 6, Economy: 7.26, Matches: 3

Sai Kishore (GT) - Wickets: 6, Economy: 7.41, Matches 3

Khaleel Ahmed (CSK) - Wickets: 6, Economy: 7.91

Shardul Thakur (LSG) - Wickets: 6, Economy: 10.22, Matches: 3

First Published:3 Apr 2025, 07:17 AM IST
