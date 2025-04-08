Points Table: Know where teams stand after MI vs RCB clash

Aachal Maniyar
Published8 Apr 2025, 07:27 AM IST
Royal Challengers Bangaluru won the match by 12 runs against Mumbai Indians during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Wankhede Stadium
Royal Challengers Bangaluru won the match by 12 runs against Mumbai Indians during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Wankhede Stadium(Hindustan Times)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) registered a12-run win against Mumbai Indians (MI) in a thrilling match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season on Monday (April 7). After the match, the Rajat Patidar-led team are at the third position on the Points Table. Whereas, MI who lost their fourth match of the season, remained at the 8th position. Here is how the IPL Points Table look like after MI vs RCB clash.

IPL Points Table

RankTeamsMatches PlayedWonLostNRTiedNRRPoints
1Delhi Capitals330--+1.2576
2Gujarat Titans431--+1.0316
3Royal Challengers Bengaluru431--+1.0156
4Punjab Kings321--+0.0744
5Kolkata Knight Riders422--+0.0704
6Lucknow Super Giants422--+0.0484
7Rajasthan Royals422---0.1854
8Mumbai Indians514---0.0102
9Chennai Super Kings413---0.8912
10Sunrisers Hyderabad514---1.6292

Delhi Capitals are sitting at the top of the IPL 2025 points table with three wins and a strong NRR of 1.257. GT, ranking second also has 6 points with an NRR of 1.031. While Royal Challengers Bengaluru have got 6 points, they remained at the third position with an NRR of +1.015. Punjab Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals are next in line with four points each. Mumbai Indians have remained at the eighth position with 2 points. Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad are at the bottom of the table.

Race for Orange Cap

Regarding the rankings of players in the race to win the Orange Cap, LSG's Nicholas Pooran tops the list with 201 runs. MI's Suryakumar Yadav have jumped to the second spot after the game against RCB. Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan is just 8 runs away from Suryakumar and is on the third spot. LSG's Mitchell Marsh and GT's Jos Buttler are next in the line.

Nicholas Pooran (LSG) - 201 runs in 4 matches

Suryakumar Yadav (MI) - 199 in 5 matches

Sai Sudharsan (GT) - 191 runs in 4 matches

Mitchell Marsh (LSG) - 184 runs in 4 matches

Jos Buttler (GT) - 166 runs in 3 matches

Race for Purple Cap

In the race to win Purple Cap, CSK's Noor Ahmad continues his dominance with 10 wickets in the first four games. He is joined by Hardik Pandya who scalped two wickets in MI vs RCB clash. He is followed by Delhi Capitals' Mitchell Starc with 9 wickets in three matches. GT's Mohammed Siraj has also scalped 9 wickets so far. Khaleel Ahmed and Sai Kishore are next in line along with RCB's Josh Hazlewood with eight wickets each.

Noor Ahmad (CSK) - Wickets: 10, Economy: 7.86, Matches: 4

Hardik Pandya (DC) - Wickets: 10, Economy: 8.57, Matches: 4

Mohammed Siraj (GT) - Wickets: 9, Economy: 7.75, Matches: 4

Mitchell Starc (DC) - Wickets: 9, Economy: 8.91, Matches: 3

Khaleel Ahmed (CSK) - Wickets: 8, Economy: 7.91, Matches: 4

Sai Kishore (GT) - Wickets: 8, Economy: 7.06, Matches: 4

Josh Hazlewood (RCB) - Wickets: 8, Economy: 7.76, Matches: 4

