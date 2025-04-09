Points Table, IPL 2025: Know where teams stand after Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings clash

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) registered a 4-run win against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in a close match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Tuesday (April 8). It was followed another thrilling match on the same day between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) where PBKS won by 18 runs. After the matches, the places of KKR and LSG have interchanged. Whereas PBKS and CSK are cemented at their previous rankings.

Here is how the IPL Points Table look like after PBKS vs CSK clash.

IPL Points Table

Rank Teams Matches Played Won Lost NR Tied NRR Points 1 Delhi Capitals 3 3 0 - - +1.257 6 2 Gujarat Titans 4 3 1 - - +1.031 6 3 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 4 3 1 - - +1.015 6 4 Punjab Kings 4 3 1 - - +0.289 6 5 Lucknow Super Giants 5 3 2 - - +0.078 6 6 Kolkata Knight Riders 5 2 3 - - -0.056 4 7 Rajasthan Royals 4 2 2 - - -0.185 4 8 Mumbai Indians 5 1 4 - - -0.010 2 9 Chennai Super Kings 5 1 4 - - -0.889 2 10 Sunrisers Hyderabad 5 1 4 - - -1.629 2

Delhi Capitals are sitting at the top of the IPL 2025 points table with three consecutive wins and a strong NRR of 1.257. GT, ranking second also has 6 points with an NRR of 1.031. While Royal Challengers Bengaluru have 6 points and at the third position with an NRR of +1.015. Punjab Kings are next in the rankings with 6 points and an NRR of +0.289. LSG have climbed to the fifth position with 6 points from five matches. On the other hand, KKR have slipped to the sixth position after the loss. CSK on the other hand, ranks ninth after registering four back-to-back losses. Sunrisers Hyderabad are at the bottom of the table.

Race for Orange Cap Regarding the rankings of players in the race to win the Orange Cap, LSG's Nicholas Pooran tops the list with 288 runs. He is followed by his teammate Mitchell Marsh with 265 runs. MI's Suryakumar Yadav have jumped to the second spot after the game against RCB. Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan is just 8 runs away from Suryakumar and is on the fourth spot. KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane is at the fifth position with 184 runs.

Nicholas Pooran (LSG) - 288 runs in 5 matches

Mitchell Marsh (LSG) - 265 runs in 5 matches

Suryakumar Yadav (MI) - 199 in 5 matches

Sai Sudharsan (GT) - 191 runs in 4 matches

Ajinkya Rahane (KKR) - 184 runs in 5 matches

Race for Purple Cap In the race to win Purple Cap, CSK's Noor Ahmad continues his dominance with 11 wickets in the first five games. He is followed by his teammate Khaleel Ahmed who scalped two wickets against PBKS and has a total of 10 scalps. Hardik Pandya has also taken 10 wickets so far. GT's Mohammed Siraj, DC's Mitchell Starc and LSG's Shardul Thakur with 9 wickets each.

Noor Ahmad (CSK) - Wickets: 11, Economy: 8.33, Matches: 5

Khaleel Ahmed (CSK) - Wickets: 10, Economy: 8.25, Matches: 5

Hardik Pandya (DC) - Wickets: 10, Economy: 8.57, Matches: 4

Mohammed Siraj (GT) - Wickets: 9, Economy: 7.75, Matches: 4

Mitchell Starc (DC) - Wickets: 9, Economy: 8.91, Matches: 3