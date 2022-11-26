Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Sports / Poland beat Saudi Arabia 2-0 at World Cup

Poland beat Saudi Arabia 2-0 at World Cup

1 min read . 08:40 PM ISTAFP
Poland has won against Saudi Arabia 2-0 at World Cup

  • Poland beat Saudi Arabia 2-0 to burst their bubble following the team's giant-killing act against Argentina

Robert Lewandowski scored the first World Cup goal of his prolific career on Saturday as Poland beat Saudi Arabia 2-0 to burst their bubble following the team's giant-killing act against Argentina.

Piotr Zielinski opened the scoring in the Group C clash and goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny saved a penalty from Salem Al-Dawsari on the stroke of half-time. Lewandowski capitalised on a defensive error in the 82nd minute to seal the three points.

