Portugal clinch second Nations League title; beat Spain 5-3 in penalty shootout

Portugal vs Spain Final, Nations League: The match went into extra time, both teams looked strong and tried to score a goal. Despite close calls, the score remained 2-2 and the match headed to a penalty shootout.

Aachal Maniyar
Published9 Jun 2025, 04:08 AM IST
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo lifts the trophy as he celebrates with teammates after winning the Nations League
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo lifts the trophy as he celebrates with teammates after winning the Nations League(REUTERS)

Portugal clinched their second UEFA Nations League title in a stunning 5-3 penalty shootout against Spain. The Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, hosted an electrifying final clash, ending in a 2-2 draw after extra time. Portugal’s legendary Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 138th goal in the game.

First half: Spain’s dominance

Spain started strongly, controlling possession with their brilliant style. Martín Zubimendi broke the deadlock in the 21st minute. He converted a precise pass from Nico Williams to give Spain a 1-0 lead. Portugal responded quickly, with Nuno Mendes' strike in the 26th minute to level the score at 1-1.

Just before halftime, Mikel Oyarzabal reclaimed Spain’s lead, sending the ball surpass Portugal’s goalkeeper Diogo Costa in the 44th minute. The score then became 2-1. Despite Spain’s dominance, Portugal didn't lose hope in the game.

Second half: Ronaldo changing the game

The second half saw Portugal fight back with renewed and turn the tables. In the 61st minute, Cristiano Ronaldo, defying his 40 years, scored his 138th international goal, leveling the score at 2-2.

The momentum shifted towards Portugal. Both teams created chances, with Bruno Fernandes and Lamine Yamal testing the goalkeepers, but neither could find a winner in regulation time.

A late clearance by Portugal’s Vitinha and a yellow card to Spain’s Le Normand for a foul added to the intensity.

Extra time and penalties

The match went into extra time, both teams looked strong and tried to score a goal. Despite close calls, including a crucial clearance by Spain’s Alex Baena, the score remained 2-2.

The final headed to a penalty shootout, where Portugal’s star players guided the team to a win. Spain’s Alvaro Morata saw his penalty saved by Diogo Costa, while Ruben Neves calmly converted the decisive spot kick, securing a 5-3 shootout victory and Portugal’s second Nations League title. Nuno Mendes was named Player of the Tournament for his standout performance.

Portugal's second Nations League trophy

Portugal’s triumph marked a historic moment, with Ronaldo proving his enduring brilliance. They had won their maiden title in the year 2019 which was the inaugural season of the Nations League. Portugal had won 1-0 against the Netherlands.

Third place battle

France won the match 2-1 against Germany to secure third place in the Nations League 2025. Kylian Mbappe scored the first goal for France in the 43rd minute and Michael Olise scored the second one in the 84th minute. Notably, Germany was defeated by Portugal and France lost to Spain in the semifinals.

 
