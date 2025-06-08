Portugal vs Spain, Nations League Final: Head-to-head details

Spain and Portugal will come face to face in the high-voltage final clash of the UEFA Nations League 2025. The match will be played at the Allianz Arena in Germany. Before the high-stakes match begins, let's dive in and know how both teams have fared against each other.

Portugal vs Spain in the Nations League Both Spain and Portugal have clinched the title once. Spain lifted the trophy in the 2023 season after beating Croatia on penalties after the game ended 0-0 after extra time. Portugal have won their maiden Nations League title in the debut season in 2019.

Portugal vs Spain Head-to-head details In the head-to-head record, Spain have dominated by winning 18 of the 39 matches played. On the other hand, Portugal have managed to win just 6 games, so far.

Matches played: 39

Matches won by Spain: 18

Matches won by Portugal: 6

Draws: 16

Portugal vs Spain's last game The previous time these two sides came face to face in the Nations League tournament was in the year 2022. The game resulted in Spain securing a 1-0 win against Portugal.

Portugal's road to the final Portugal stormed into the final after beating Germany 2-1 in the first semifinal game. While Spain scored the first goal, Portugal turned the tables and took the lead with two goals within a gap of a few minutes. Star player Cristiano Ronaldo scored the winning goal, his 137th for Portugal.

Spain's road to the final Spain sealed their spot in the final with a 5-4 win over France in Stuttgart. The match looked one-sided in the first half with Spain's domination, however, France's star players' goals gave hope to the fans. Yamal netted twice in the nine-goal match and made a remarkable contribution to his team's journey to the final.

Probable Lineups- Portugal Playing XI: Costa, Neves, Mendes, Dias, Inacio, Silva, Neves, Fernandes, Trincao, Neto, Ronaldo

