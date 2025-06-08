Portugal vs Spain, UEFA Nations League Final: Live Streaming, timings, predicted lineups and more

Portugal will take on Spain in the much-anticipated final of the UEFA Nations League. The match will be played at the Allianz Arena. Both teams will aim to clinch their second title of the tournament. Before the clash begins, let's look at the live-streaming, expected line-ups, and other details.
The match between Portugal and Spain giants will be on June 9, Sunday in India, and June 8, Saturday in the US.
The match will begin at 12:30 AM IST (India) and 3:00 PM ET (US).
Both teams faced each other 39 times. While Spain won 18 matches, Portugal clinched 6 victories. 16 games between the teams ended in a draw.
Portugal Playing XI: Costa, Neves, Mendes, Dias, Inacio, Silva, Neves, Fernandes, Trincao, Neto, Ronaldo
Spain Playing XI: Simon, Porro, Cucurella, Le Normand, Huijsen, Zubimendi, Merino, Pedri, Williams, Yamal, Oyarzabal
Indian viewers can watch the UEFA Nations League final live on the Sony Sports Network. The match will also be available for streaming on the SonyLiv app and website.
US viewers can watch the UEFA Nations League final live on Fubo, FS1 (Fox Sports 1), and ViX (with Sling TV).
Earlier, France secured a 2-1 victory against Germany in the match for the third place. Kylian Mbappe scored the first goal for France in the 43rd minute and Michael Olise scored the second one in the 84th minute. It is to be noted that France lost to Spain and Germany was defeated by Portugal in the semifinals.
