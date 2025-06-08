Portugal vs Spain, UEFA Nations League Final: Live Streaming, timings, predicted lineups and more

Portugal will take on Spain in the much-anticipated final of the UEFA Nations League. The match will be played at the Allianz Arena. Both teams will aim to clinch their second title of the tournament. Before the clash begins, let's look at the live-streaming, expected line-ups, and other details.

When is the Portugal vs Spain final match of the UEFA Nations League? The match between Portugal and Spain giants will be on June 9, Sunday in India, and June 8, Saturday in the US.

What is the match timing in India and the US? The match will begin at 12:30 AM IST (India) and 3:00 PM ET (US).

Head-to-head details Both teams faced each other 39 times. While Spain won 18 matches, Portugal clinched 6 victories. 16 games between the teams ended in a draw.

Predicted Lineups Portugal Playing XI: Costa, Neves, Mendes, Dias, Inacio, Silva, Neves, Fernandes, Trincao, Neto, Ronaldo

Spain Playing XI: Simon, Porro, Cucurella, Le Normand, Huijsen, Zubimendi, Merino, Pedri, Williams, Yamal, Oyarzabal

Where to watch the Portugal vs Spain final clash in India? Indian viewers can watch the UEFA Nations League final live on the Sony Sports Network. The match will also be available for streaming on the SonyLiv app and website.

Where to watch Portugal vs Spain final match in the US? US viewers can watch the UEFA Nations League final live on Fubo, FS1 (Fox Sports 1), and ViX (with Sling TV).

UEFA Nations League third place match Earlier, France secured a 2-1 victory against Germany in the match for the third place. Kylian Mbappe scored the first goal for France in the 43rd minute and Michael Olise scored the second one in the 84th minute. It is to be noted that France lost to Spain and Germany was defeated by Portugal in the semifinals.