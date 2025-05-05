Prabhsimram Singh equals Chris Gayle, KL Rahul's unique record during PBKS vs LSG clash; know details

Prabhsimran Singh played a 91-run knock and powered his team Punjab Kings (PBKS) to set a match-winning target against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Sunday (May 4). PBKS won the game played at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala. During the match, the 24-year-old opener registered a remarkable milestone which placed him alongside KL Rahul and Chris Gayle.

Prabhsimran Singh's performance against LSG In the match against Lucknow Super Giants, Punjab Kings were asked to bat first. They dominated the first innings and posted 236 runs in 20 overs. Prabhsimran led the charge with a scintillating 91 runs off just 48 balls, including 6 fours and 7 sixes. He set the tone for the batting line-up with aggressive batting and a strike rate of 189.58.

A historic milestone Prabhsimran has equaled the record set by KL Rahul and Chris Gayle. He joined them in the list of Punjab Kings’ openers to achieve three consecutive fifty-plus scores. While KL Rahul achieved the feat in three seasons - 2018, 2019, and 2020, Chris Gayle accomplished the same in 2018. Prabhsimran’s consistency marks the first time in five years that a Punjab Kings opener has reached this landmark, cementing his place in the history of the franchise.

Record of consecutive fifty-plus scores by Punjab Kings openers Chris Gayle: 3 (2018)

KL Rahul: 3 (2018, 2019, 2020)

Prabhsimran Singh: 3 (2025)

Another benchmark set by Prabhsimran Singh Prabhsimran Singh has set another benchmark for Punjab Kings in the game against LSG. He surpassed David Miller’s record for the most fifty-plus scores by a Punjab Kings player before turning 25. He tops the list with eight fifty-plus scores and has outshined Miller’s record of seven fifty-plus scores.

Most fifty-plus scores for Punjab Kings before the age of 25 Prabhsimran Singh: 8

David Miller: 7

Shaun Marsh: 6

Prabhsimran Singh's journey in IPL so far Prabhsimran Singh made his IPL debut at the age of 18 in 2019 when Punjab Kings (known as Kings XI Punjab) signed him. He came into the limelight in the 2023 when he smashed his first century against Delhi Capitals. He scored 358 runs in 14 matches that season. The star opener was one of the only two players retained by the franchise ahead of IPL 2025.

Prabhsimran Singh's performance in IPL 2025 Matches played: 11

Runs scored: 437

Highest Score: 91

Average: 39.73

Strike rate: 170.04

50s: 4

4s: 45