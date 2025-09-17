Preston Smith rejoins Washington Commanders to strengthen injury-hit defense ahead of NFL Week 3

The Washington Commanders have brought back veteran pass rusher Preston Smith to strengthen their defensive line, which has been impacted by injuries early in the 2025 NFL season.

The signing will fill a critical roster spot vacated by cornerback Jonathan Jones, who was placed on injured reserve. Smith’s return to the franchise that drafted him in 2015 is a timely boost for a team looking to rebound from a recent loss.

Preston Smith's role in the team The Washington Commanders’ defense suffered a significant blow with the loss of defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr., who sustained a season-ending torn left quadriceps during a Week 2 defeat to the Green Bay Packers. Signed in the offseason to anchor the run defense, Wise’s absence left a void in the team’s edge-setting capabilities.

“We needed someone who could step in and make an impact right away,” head coach Dan Quinn said. Smith, with his proven track record, is poised to fill that role.

Preston Smith’s form Drafted by the Washington Commanders in the second round in 2015, Smith recorded 24.5 sacks during his first four seasons with the team. After departing for the Green Bay Packers in 2019, he added 44 sacks to his resume before being traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers last season for a seventh-round pick.

The 6-foot-5, 265-pound veteran, now 32, finished with two sacks in eight games for the Steelers. His ability to rush from multiple positions, including end, interior, and stand-up roles in both three- and four-man fronts, adds versatility to the Commanders’ defensive schemes.

Early season recap The Commanders’ 2025 season has seen a split start. They started the NFL tournament with a win but faced a defeat in their Week 2 game.

Week 1 (Sep. 7, 2025): Washington Commanders secured a 21-6 victory over the New York Giants at home, moving to 1-0.

Week 2 (Sep. 11, 2025): The Commanders fell 27-18 to the Green Bay Packers on the road.

Washington Commanders' full schedule for upcoming matchups Week 3: Sun, Sep 21, 2025 vs. Las Vegas Raiders - 1:00 PM ET

Week 4: Sun, Sep 28, 2025 at Atlanta Falcons - 1:00 PM ET

Week 5: Sun, Oct 5, 2025 at Los Angeles Chargers - 4:25 PM ET

Week 6: Mon, Oct 13, 2025 vs. Chicago Bears - 8:15 PM ET

Week 7: Sun, Oct 19, 2025 at Dallas Cowboys - 4:25 PM ET

Week 8: Mon, Oct 27, 2025 at Kansas City Chiefs - 8:15 PM ET

Week 9: Sun, Nov 2, 2025 vs. Seattle Seahawks - 8:20 PM ET

Week 10: Sun, Nov 9, 2025 vs. Detroit Lions - 4:25 PM ET

Week 11: Sun, Nov 16, 2025 at Miami Dolphins - 9:30 AM ET

Week 12: BYE WEEK

Week 13: Sun, Nov 30, 2025 vs. Denver Broncos - 8:20 PM ET

Week 14: Sun, Dec 7, 2025 at Minnesota Vikings - 1:00 PM ET

Week 15: Sun, Dec 14, 2025 at New York Giants - 1:00 PM ET

Week 16: Sat, Dec 20, 2025 vs. Philadelphia Eagles - 1:00 PM ET

Week 17: Thu, Dec 25, 2025 vs. Dallas Cowboys - 1:00 PM ET